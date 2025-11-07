SIR Online Form: Official Website Link, Process and FAQs You Need to Know

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a flagship program of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to verify, update, and include electoral rolls across the country. It is a special verification exercise beyond the usual updates of the voter lists with the detailed verification that sometimes requires door-to-door data collection and can be done through an online application. During the process of SIR, the Booth Level Officials (BLO) are, among others ways, collecting to verify details of the voters, receive new applications from prospective voters, and strike off duplicate or invalid voters. This is critical in identifying new eligible voters, as well as assuring transparency and integrity in elections. Citizens can fill out the SIR form online on the ECI portal or offline through the respective BLO in their locality. The SIR drives participation to assure that every eligible citizen’s name is accurately displayed on the electoral roll.

The Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) is a comprehensive verification process of the voter list/activity undertaken by the Election Commission of India to 'make sure the electoral rolls are free from errors and the lists are up to date.' Unlike the summary revision process done regularly, SIR methodology consists of home visits made by designated Booth Level Officers to confirm the existing voters in the rolls or to add new eligible citizens (and delete erroneous names or duplicate entries) to the electoral roll. SIR aims to 'clean' electoral data and update the voter list to support transparent and fair elections in the future. During the Special Intensive Revision, citizens may be required to fill out a "enumeration form" (online or offline) to verify or correct their information and or those of other individuals in the electoral roll.

Where to Access the Form? You can use the following government sources to access the SIR form or learn more: India's Election Commission (ECI) Voter Portal: Go to the official Voter's Services Portal to complete or submit one of the different forms they have for voters, including the SIR form. Individual State Edition CEO Websites: All of the states and union territories have their own CEO websites. For example, Kerala is CEO Kerala and has all the information you need about SIR and how to participate. Similarly, Delhi is CEO Delhi for a similar purpose. Both sites also have an SIR drive page. Always make sure that it is an official ".gov.in" website before you submit any personal information or documents. SIR Process Step-by-Step Here’s the SIR process explained in simple, original words step by step:

Official Announcement The Election Commission publishes a formal notification (under the Representation of the People Act) pointing out which state or Union territories will go through SIR and the dates on which this will happen. Door-to-door Checks by BLOs Booth Level Officers go to each household in the locality during the time of the enumeration window. They check existing entries, collect details of new eligible voters, and issue or note down the enumeration forms. Online Submission (Where applicable) Where there is support for online submission, residents will submit an enumeration form online - this is usually by submitting their EPIC number and then viewing submitted details, by consent e-sign or OTP, and submitted electronically. Document Checks and Data Capture The details submitted will be verified on the spot either by the BLO or subsequently by an official. The authorities may ask applicants to show or upload identification, proof of address, and proof of age etc. Note that registering voters might also be required to re-submit their details in many places.

Draft Rolls are Published Following the verification process, authorities will publish a draft electoral roll, wherein, the public is able to view it and claim or object if their name is not on it or any particulars are incorrect. Finalization (Additions, Removals, Corrections) Authorities will consider claims/objections, will add, remove, and/or correct electoral information as necessary, and then publish the final electoral roll at a later date. Conclusion The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is essential for keeping accurate, transparent, and up-to-date voter's lists through the verification of all entries and inclusion of new voters to guarantee fair and inclusive elections. We encourage the participation of citizens in this democratic process by timely submitting their forms to protect their right to vote and bolster democracy.