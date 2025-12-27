What are the Snowiest Cities in the United States?

Winter in the United States is more than just a drop in temperature; for millions of Americans, it is a season defined by relentless snowfall. The title of the snowiest city in the United States is a fiercely contested honor, typically dominated by municipalities surrounding the Great Lakes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and recent data from the 2025-2026 Golden Snowball competition show that upstate New York is still the place where the most snow falls. Cities like Syracuse and Erie, Pennsylvania, rely on the lake effect phenomenon to pile up feet of powder, often overwhelming residents while delighting winter sports enthusiasts. Here is a look at the list of snowiest cities in America, where shoveling is a daily winter ritual. List of Snowiest Cities in the United States

While historical averages provide a reliable baseline for what to expect, every winter brings a new battle for the snowiest places on Earth. Weather patterns like La Niña can change the paths of storms, burying cities like South Bend, Indiana, or Billings, Montana, all of a sudden, while leaving other cities with a milder season. Syracuse is once again defending its title as of late 2025, but the rankings below show the long-term climate averages that define these winter heavyweights. Rank Snowiest City State Average Annual Snowfall (Inches) 1 Syracuse New York 127.8 2 Sault Ste. Marie Michigan 119.3 3 Erie Pennsylvania 104.3 4 Rochester New York 102.0 5 Buffalo New York 95.4 6 Boulder Colorado 92.8 7 Flagstaff Arizona 87.6

Check Out - When does Winter Start and End in the U.S. in 2025? 1. Syracuse, New York A house in Oswego County, Syracuse, Credit - syracuse.com Syracuse is widely recognized as the snowiest major city in America. Situated southeast of Lake Ontario, the city acts as a catch-basin for lake-effect snow, where freezing winds pick up moisture from the warmer lake waters and dump it over the metro area. As of late December 2025, Syracuse is already outpacing rivals in the current winter season, solidifying its reputation. The city has won the Golden Snowball Award more times than any other city in the area. 2. Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan Credit - sootoday.com Located on the northeastern tip of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Sault Ste. Marie is one of the oldest settlements in North America and a heavyweight in winter weather. With an average of nearly 120 inches of snow per year, life here revolves around winter maintenance. Cold air rushing over Lake Superior makes the snow pile up early and stay late. Unlike some cities that see massive single-day blizzards, the Soo often sees consistent, steady accumulation throughout the season.

3. Erie, Pennsylvania Credit - scroll.in Erie represents the snowiest corner of Pennsylvania. In December 2017, the city made national headlines by shattering records with over 60 inches of snow in just two days. This city is right on the shores of Lake Erie, which makes it a prime target for heavy snowstorms that can stop everything in its tracks. People who live there are tough and ready for anything, with fleets of plows ready to clear the streets at a moment's notice. 4. Rochester, New York Credit - accuwheather.com Another upstate New York contender, Rochester, sits right in the snowbelt that sweeps across the state. While it often trails just behind Syracuse, its average of over 100 inches is nothing to scoff at. The city experiences a true winter wonderland aesthetic, though the frequent storms can make commutes treacherous. The local culture embraces the cold, with winter festivals and outdoor activities remaining popular despite the freezing temperatures.

5. Buffalo, New York Credit - pbs.org Buffalo is probably the most famous snowy city in the United States because its NFL team often plays in blizzard-like weather. The city is legendary for its intense thundersnow events and massive drifts. While its average is slightly lower than Syracuse's, Buffalo is prone to extreme, paralyzed-city events where feet of snow fall in very short periods, burying cars and homes alike. 6. Boulder, Colorado Credit - travelboulder.com Nestled where the Great Plains meet the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is a powerhouse for winter precipitation. Unlike the gray, sustained gloom of the Great Lakes region, Boulder often experiences heavy upslope storms followed immediately by brilliant sunshine. The high elevation allows for significant accumulation, averaging over 92 inches annually, but the snow often melts rapidly due to warm Chinook winds, making the winter season more manageable for its outdoor-loving residents.