Important Days and Dates in December 2019: National and International

Important Days in December 2026: December is the year's final month and kicks off the festive season. From religious holidays to important national and global events, December brings a mix of traditions, reflections, and opportunities for positive change. Whether you’re celebrating, remembering history, or just curious about the key dates, this guide covers some of the most notable events in December. One of the highlights is Christmas on December 25, a worldwide celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and one of the most cherished Christian holidays. Around the same time, the Jewish festival Hanukkah will be observed at sundown on Friday, December 4, 2026, and ends at nightfall on Saturday, December 12, 2026, marking the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. December also includes events like International Human Rights Day on December 10, a time to reflect on the importance of justice, equality, and human dignity across the globe.

Important Days and Dates in December 2026 1 December – World AIDS Day World AIDS Day is observed on 1 December every year to raise awareness and knowledge about HIV and a call to move toward ending the HIV epidemic. It was first celebrated in 1988. The theme of 2023 is "Lead The Communities”. 2 December - National Pollution Control Day National Pollution Control Day is celebrated on 2 December to raise awareness about pollution and its hazardous effects. This day is observed in memory of the people who lost their lives in the Bhopal gas calamity which is considered one of the biggest industrial disasters. 2 December - International Day for the Abolition of Slavery It was observed on 2 December to make people aware of the modern slavery that works against human rights. Do you know more than 40 million people in the world are victims of modern slavery? This day reminds the situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse due to threats, violence, coercion or abuse of power.

2 December - World Computer Literacy Day It is observed on December 2 and aims to encourage the development of technological skills, mainly among children and women in India. 3 December - World Day of the Handicapped or International Day of Persons with Disabilities World Day of the Handicapped is also known as the International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPD). It is observed on 3 December to raise awareness about understanding and accepting people with disabilities. The theme for 2021 was “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world.” 4 December - Indian Navy Day Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on 4 December to highlight the role, achievements, and difficulties that Navy people face. 5 December - International Volunteer Day

International Volunteer Day (IVD) is celebrated on 5 December every year. This day provides a chance for volunteers and organisations to celebrate their efforts, and values and promotes their work among their communities, etc. 5 December - World Soil Day World Soil Day is observed on 5 December to raise awareness about the importance of soil, healthy ecosystems, and human well-being. 6 December - BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary On 6 December 1956, he passed away. The day is observed to commemorate his unforgettable contribution to society and his achievements. 6 December - National Microwave Oven Day It is observed on 6 December to celebrate and honour the invention that has made their lives easier by making it convenient and faster for them to cook and reheat food. 7 December - Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed across the country on 7 December to collect funds from the common people and honour the martyrs and the men who fought with bravery on the borders to safeguard the country's honor. 7 December - International Civil Aviation Day International Civil Aviation Day is observed on 7 December worldwide to raise awareness about its importance to the social and economic development of States and the role that ICAO plays in International air transport. 8 December- Bodhi Day Every year on December 8, Bodhi Day is observed all over the world, usually under various names. To honor Gautam Buddha and his preachings, it typically occurs on the eighth day of the 12th month of the lunisolar calendar. 9 December - International Anti-Corruption Day International Anti-Corruption Day is observed on 9 December every year to highlight how corruption affects health, education, justice, democracy, prosperity, and development.

10 December - Human Rights Day Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10 December. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted in 1948 by the United Nations General Assembly. This day is observed to protect the fundamental human rights of all people and their basic human freedom. 10 December - Death Anniversary of Alfred Nobel

He was a famous scientist, inventor, businessman, and founder of the Nobel Prizes. His father was an engineer and inventor. He was born on October 21, 1833, and died on December 10, 1869. He invented dynamite and other more powerful explosives. 11 December - International Mountain Day International Mountain Day is celebrated on 11 December every year to educate children and people about the role that mountains play in providing fresh water, clean energy, food, and recreation. The theme of 2021 is "Sustainable mountain tourism".

11 December - UNICEF Day It is observed on 11 December by the United Nations. UNICEF stands for United Nations International Children Emergency Fund. 12 December - Universal Health Coverage Day The United Nations proclaimed 12 December as International Health Coverage Day (UHC) by resolution 72/138 on 12 December 2017. The purpose behind celebrating the day is to spread awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholder partners. 13 December- National Horse Day In some parts of America, December 13 is recognized as National Horse Day. This day honours the historical, cultural, and economic contributions that horses have made. Look up the background and significance of the unique observance. 13 December- U.S. National Guard Birthday The U.S. National Guard celebrates its birthday every December 13th, honoring its establishment in 1636, making it one of the oldest military organizations in the United States. On this day, the nation reflects on the Guard’s vital role in defending the country, supporting communities during emergencies, and serving overseas in various missions.

18 December - International Migrants Day International Migrants Day is celebrated on 18 December to raise awareness about the protection of migrants and refugees. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is calling on the international community to come together and remember the migrants and refugees who have lost their lives or have disappeared while reaching a safe harbor. 19 December - Goa's Liberation Day The Liberation Day of Goa is celebrated on 19 December annually. On this date in 1961, Goa was released from the Portuguese dominion after an army operation and extended freedom movement. This day is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian armed forces that helped Goa to receive freedom from Portuguese rule. 20 December - International Human Solidarity Day International Human Solidarity Day is observed on 20 December annually to highlight the importance of unity in diversity. This day also reminds people to work together in fighting poverty, hunger, and disease.

21 December- Blue Christmas A Western Christian practice known as "Blue Christmas" takes place on or near the longest night of the year, which is typically December 21 (the Winter Solstice). It aims to console grieving family members or friends who are having a difficult time finding joy and hope during the holiday season. 21 December - December Solstice The December Solstice, occurring on December 21, marks a significant astronomical event that signals the official start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer in the Southern Hemisphere. On this day, the Earth's axial tilt is at its maximum angle away from or toward the Sun, resulting in the shortest day and longest night of the year in the north, and the opposite in the south. 21 December- World Saree Day An effort has been made to recognise and celebrate the elegance of this traditional clothing on World Saree Day. It is observed every year on December 21. Sarees are among the most exquisite, graceful, and beautiful gifts made by Indian artisans and handed down through the ages.

22 December - National Mathematics Day National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22 December annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of the famous mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. He had made remarkable contributions to various fields of mathematics and its branches. He was born on 22 December 1887 in Erode (today in the city of Tamil Nadu). 23 December - Kisan Diwas Kisan Divas or Farmer's Day in India or National Farmer's Day is celebrated on 23 December across the country to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. On this day various events, seminars, functions, and competitions are organized on agriculture and its importance to educate and provide knowledge to the people. 24 December - National Consumer Rights Day National Consumer Rights Day is observed on 24 December annually with a particular theme across the country. The Consumer Protection Act, of 1986 received the assent of the president on this day. No doubt it is considered a historic milestone in the consumer movement in the country. This day also provides awareness about consumer rights and responsibilities.

24 December: DMRC Foundation Day The first line of the Delhi Metro, the Red Line, was inaugurated by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the then Prime Minister of India on 24 December 2002. The first segment of the Red Line from Tis Hazari to Shahdara was opened to the public on 25 December 2002. 24 December - Christmas Eve Christmas Eve, celebrated on December 24, marks the magical evening before Christmas Day, a time filled with anticipation and joy. It is a cherished occasion for families and communities to come together, engage in traditions, and reflect on the spirit of giving and togetherness. 25 December - Christmas Day Christmas Day is celebrated on 25 December worldwide annually to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. 25 December - Good Governance Day (India) Good Governance Day in India is observed on 25 December to commemorate the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His Samadhi, namely 'Sadiav Atal' was dedicated to the nation and reflected his personality as a poet, humanist, statesman, and a great leader.

He died at the age of 93 on 16 August 2018. The Good Governance Day was established in 2014 to pay tribute to the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to raise awareness about accountability in governance among the people of India. 26 December: Veer Bal Diwas Veer Bal Diwas is observed on December 26 to pay homage to the courage and martyrdom of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the last Sikh Guru. 26 December: Boxing Day Boxing Day, the day after Christmas was when boxes filled with small gifts and money would be given to household servants and employees who had to work on Dec. 25. 27 December: International Day of Epidemic Preparedness International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is observed on December 27 to fulfil the great need to raise awareness, the exchange of information, scientific knowledge and best practices, and quality education to curb the fatality of the Epidemic.

28 December: Ratan Tata Birthday Ratan Naval Tata, the Indian industrialist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and former chairman of Tata Sons needs no introduction. You may not find him on Forbes, but he surely has space in the hearts of all ages, genders, and groups. 29 December- International Cello Day International Cello Day, celebrated annually on December 29, honors the legacy of Pablo Casals, one of the greatest cellists in history, born on this day in 1876. This special day pays tribute to the cello's rich history, its soulful music, and the artists who bring its deep, resonant sounds to life. 31 December - New Year's Eve According to the Gregorian calendar, New Year's Eve is celebrated on 31st December as the last day of the year. People gather together to celebrate the evening by dancing, eating, singing, etc and welcome the New Year.