Who is Known as the Father of the Indian Constitution?

It took 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days to draft the constitution of India, making it one of the longest-written constitutions in the world. The process began on December 9, 1946, when the Constituent Assembly was formed, and the final version was adopted on November 26, 1949. The Constituent Assembly was chaired by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who is also known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution.' He played a crucial role in shaping the Constitution and ensuring that it reflected the values and aspirations of the newly independent nation. As a trained lawyer and scholar, Dr. Ambedkar brought immense legal expertise to the table, ensuring that the Constitution was both modern and grounded in democratic values. His vision for a secular India and the guarantee of fundamental rights remains one of the key legacies of his work. Additionally, DR Rajendra Prasad was the president of the constituent assembly, whose leadership and guidance were essential in steering the assembly towards a consensus on key issues. His diplomatic skills and ability to mediate between different factions were crucial in ensuring the successful drafting of the Indian Constitution.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, made significant contributions that shaped the foundational legal framework of India. His work emphasised social justice, equality, and the protection of individual rights. 1) Drafting Committee Leadership As the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, Ambedkar played a pivotal role in framing the Constitution. His leadership ensured that the document reflected principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for all citizens. He was instrumental in embedding provisions aimed at eradicating caste discrimination and promoting social justice. 2) Fundamental Rights

Ambedkar was a strong advocate for Fundamental Rights, which are enshrined in Part III of the Constitution. He emphasised the importance of these rights as safeguards against state oppression and individual discrimination. Notable articles include: Article 15: Prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth.

Article 17: Abolishes untouchability.

Article 23: Prohibits trafficking and forced labour. 3) Directive Principles of State Policy Ambedkar also contributed to the Directive Principles of State Policy, which guide the state in policy-making for social welfare and economic justice. Although these principles are not justiciable, they are intended to be binding on the legislature and executive, promoting a framework for governance aimed at achieving social and economic equity.

4) Social Justice Initiatives His advocacy for social justice is reflected in provisions aimed at uplifting marginalised communities, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Ambedkar's vision included affirmative action measures such as reservations in education and government jobs to ensure representation for these groups. 5) Abolition of Untouchability One of Ambedkar's most significant contributions was the explicit prohibition of untouchability in Article 17. This provision aimed to dismantle caste-based discrimination and promote equality among all citizens. 6) Constitutional Remedies Ambedkar characterised Article 32 as "the heart of the Constitution," providing individuals with the right to approach the Supreme Court for enforcement of their Fundamental Rights. This article empowers citizens to seek judicial intervention against violations of their rights.

7) Gender Equality Ambedkar's commitment to gender equality is evident in his efforts to reform personal laws through initiatives like the Hindu Code Bill, which sought to provide women with rights in marriage and inheritance. 8) Federal Structure He advocated for a federal structure that balanced power between the central government and states, ensuring that both levels could operate independently within their respective domains.

7 Interesting Facts About The Constitution of India Here are some of the interesting and lesser-known facts about the Constitution of India: Longest Written Constitution: The Indian Constitution is the longest written constitution in the world, comprising 448 articles, 12 schedules, and 104 amendments as of now. This extensive document outlines the framework for governance and the rights of citizens. Adoption Date: The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950, a date now celebrated as Republic Day in India, marking the transition from a British dominion to a republic. Influences from Other Countries: The Indian Constitution draws inspiration from various global constitutions, including those of the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. This blend of ideas has helped shape a unique system of governance that reflects India's diverse society. Fundamental Rights and Duties: It guarantees a set of Fundamental Rights to all citizens, such as the right to equality and freedom of speech. Additionally, the 42nd Amendment introduced Fundamental Duties, emphasising the responsibilities of citizens towards the nation. Federal Structure with Unitary Features: The Constitution establishes a federal system of government, distributing powers between the central and state governments. However, it also incorporates unitary features that allow for a strong central authority to maintain national unity. Amendability: The Indian Constitution is both rigid and flexible; it can be amended to reflect changing needs. Some amendments require a simple majority in Parliament, while others need a special majority, ensuring adaptability over time. Unique Provisions for Certain States: Articles like 370 and 371 provide special provisions for states such as Jammu and Kashmir, granting them unique autonomy and rights that differ from other states in India.