BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is all set to conduct the BSSC Fourth Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025 in the coming months. Recently, they have invited applications to fill 1541 vacancies for the Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Auditor posts. Candidates who have applied for this role should prepare well in order to score more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks in the respective selection stage. Till the official cutoff marks for 2025 are announced, you can also BSSC CGL previous year cut off marks to analyse the changes in past trends and formulate your strategy accordingly.

BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025

The BSSC CGL cut off is the benchmark score that determines whether a test-taker gets shortlisted for further selection rounds. The cutoff marks for the prelims and mains will be announced separately after the conclusion of the respective exams. It will be made available online in a PDF file for all the categories. It is mandatory to clear the cutoff marks in order to move ahead in the recruitment drive. Several factors decide these cutoffs, such as the number of test-takers, vacancies, difficulty level, candidates’ performance and BSSC CGL previous year cut off marks.