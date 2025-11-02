BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is all set to conduct the BSSC Fourth Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025 in the coming months. Recently, they have invited applications to fill 1541 vacancies for the Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Auditor posts. Candidates who have applied for this role should prepare well in order to score more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks in the respective selection stage. Till the official cutoff marks for 2025 are announced, you can also BSSC CGL previous year cut off marks to analyse the changes in past trends and formulate your strategy accordingly.
BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025
The BSSC CGL cut off is the benchmark score that determines whether a test-taker gets shortlisted for further selection rounds. The cutoff marks for the prelims and mains will be announced separately after the conclusion of the respective exams. It will be made available online in a PDF file for all the categories. It is mandatory to clear the cutoff marks in order to move ahead in the recruitment drive. Several factors decide these cutoffs, such as the number of test-takers, vacancies, difficulty level, candidates’ performance and BSSC CGL previous year cut off marks.
Steps to Check BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025
Applicants can download the BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025 online only from the official website. It helps them determine their qualifying status. Here are the simple instructions to access the cutoff marks for the BSSC CGL 2025 exam.
-
Go to the official BSSC website.
-
On the homepage, click the “CGL Cutoff 2025” link.
-
The category-wise PDF file will open.
-
Download or print the copies of the cutoff marks for future reference.
What was BSSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off: Category Wise Qualifying Marks
Familiarity with the BSSC CGL Cut Off can make your preparation productive. It offers a clear picture of the difficulty level and competition trends over the past years. This helps you decide your target score as per your category and adjust your strategies accordingly. The cutoff marks for the General (Unreserved) category are typically higher than those for reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, or EWS. Here are the category-wise BSSC CGL previous year cutoff marks for prelims 2023 shared below.
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
General
|
99.4613854
|
General (Woman)
|
94.5798978
|
EWS
|
98.5908171
|
EWS (Woman)
|
90.3745338
|
Backward Class
|
99.0697384
|
Backward Class (Woman)
|
91.6844194
|
Very Backward Class
|
98.3083025
|
Extremely Backward Class (Woman)
|
86.3579347
|
SC
|
93.4982089
|
SC (Woman)
|
67.9460802
|
ST
|
94.2277943
|
Women from Backward Classes
|
89.431509
|
Visually Impaired
|
82.8745296
|
Deaf-Mute Disabled
|
72.5085037
|
Mobility Impaired
|
93.4982089
|
Psychotic Disability/Multiple Disabilities
|
47.9743703
|
Dependents of Freedom Fighter
|
85.9290775
Factors Affecting BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025
Several factors are considered by the authorities when deciding the cutoff marks for the BSSC CGL 2025 exam. These parameters are unpredictable in nature and fluctuate every year. The list of factors affecting the BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025 is as follows:
-
Number of Test-takers
-
Vacancies
-
Categories
-
Difficulty Level of the exam
-
Candidates Performance
-
BSSC CGL Previous Year Cutoff
BSSC CGL Cut Off Minimum Qualifying Marks
Along with cutoff marks, candidates should also obtain minimum qualifying marks in the prelims and mains as per their category. Those who fail to score the passing marks will not be shortlisted for further rounds. The category-wise BSSC CGL minimum qualifying marks are as follows.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
40%
|
Backward Class
|
36.5%
|
Extremely Backward Class
|
34%
|
Scheduled Caste/Tribe
|
32%
|
Women
|
32%
|
Disabled (All categories)
|
32%
