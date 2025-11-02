Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025: Bihar CGL Previous Year Category Wise Qualifying Marks

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 2, 2025, 22:03 IST

BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025: BSSC aims to fill 1541 vacancies for various Fourth Graduate Level posts. Those who score more than or equal to the cutoffs will be shortlisted for the next stage. Check BSSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off marks here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSSC CGL Cut Off
BSSC CGL Cut Off

BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is all set to conduct the BSSC Fourth Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025 in the coming months. Recently, they have invited applications to fill 1541 vacancies for the Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Auditor posts. Candidates who have applied for this role should prepare well in order to score more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks in the respective selection stage. Till the official cutoff marks for 2025 are announced, you can also BSSC CGL previous year cut off marks to analyse the changes in past trends and formulate your strategy accordingly.

BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025

The BSSC CGL cut off is the benchmark score that determines whether a test-taker gets shortlisted for further selection rounds. The cutoff marks for the prelims and mains will be announced separately after the conclusion of the respective exams. It will be made available online in a PDF file for all the categories. It is mandatory to clear the cutoff marks in order to move ahead in the recruitment drive. Several factors decide these cutoffs, such as the number of test-takers, vacancies, difficulty level, candidates’ performance and  BSSC CGL previous year cut off marks.


Steps to Check BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025

Applicants can download the BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025 online only from the official website. It helps them determine their qualifying status. Here are the simple instructions to access the cutoff marks for the BSSC CGL 2025 exam.

  • Go to the official BSSC website.

  • On the homepage, click the “CGL Cutoff 2025” link.

  • The category-wise PDF file will open.

  • Download or print the copies of the cutoff marks for future reference.

What was BSSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off: Category Wise Qualifying Marks 

Familiarity with the BSSC CGL Cut Off can make your preparation productive. It offers a clear picture of the difficulty level and competition trends over the past years. This helps you decide your target score as per your category and adjust your strategies accordingly. The cutoff marks for the General (Unreserved) category are typically higher than those for reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, or EWS. Here are the category-wise BSSC CGL previous year cutoff marks for prelims 2023 shared below.

Category

Cut Off

General

99.4613854

General (Woman)

94.5798978

EWS

98.5908171

EWS (Woman)

90.3745338

Backward Class

99.0697384

Backward Class (Woman)

91.6844194

Very Backward Class

98.3083025

Extremely Backward Class (Woman)

86.3579347

SC

93.4982089

SC (Woman)

67.9460802

ST

94.2277943

Women from Backward Classes

89.431509

Visually Impaired

82.8745296

Deaf-Mute Disabled

72.5085037

Mobility Impaired

93.4982089

Psychotic Disability/Multiple Disabilities

47.9743703

Dependents of Freedom Fighter

85.9290775

Factors Affecting BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025

Several factors are considered by the authorities when deciding the cutoff marks for the BSSC CGL 2025 exam. These parameters are unpredictable in nature and fluctuate every year. The list of factors affecting the BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025 is as follows:

  • Number of Test-takers

  • Vacancies

  • Categories

  • Difficulty Level of the exam

  • Candidates Performance

  • BSSC CGL Previous Year Cutoff

BSSC CGL Cut Off Minimum Qualifying Marks

Along with cutoff marks, candidates should also obtain minimum qualifying marks in the prelims and mains as per their category. Those who fail to score the passing marks will not be shortlisted for further rounds. The category-wise BSSC CGL minimum qualifying marks are as follows.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General

40%

Backward Class

36.5%

Extremely Backward Class

34%

Scheduled Caste/Tribe

32%

Women

32%

Disabled (All categories)

32%

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Which factors influence the BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025?
    +
    Factors like the number of test-takers, vacancies, difficulty level, candidates’ performance, etc, influence BSSC CGL cutoff marks.
  • What is the BSSC CGL Cut Off 2025?
    +
    BSSC CGL Cut Off is the minimum score that shortlists candidates for the next selection stage. It is announced separately for prelims and mains across all the categories.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News