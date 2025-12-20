Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Complete Players List, Captain, Vice-captain and Coach

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is one of the most anticipated events in international cricket. It brings together the world’s best teams and players in the exciting 20-overs format. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be played from 7 February to 8 March 2026. This edition will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will feature 20 teams that will compete across several cities in both countries.
India, as one of the co-hosts and the defending champions, enters the tournament with high expectations and strong public interest.
A key moment for Indian cricket fans was the official announcement of the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 which was made on 20 December 2025 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at its headquarters in Mumbai.
The final 15-member team was selected after careful deliberation by the senior men’s selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with the T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav present during the press briefing.
In a surprising decision, Shubman Gill, who had been an important player for India in recent T20 series and was part of the leadership group, was left out of the squad due to his recent form in the T20 format. That is why to fill this gap, Ishan Kishan was brought into the squad, returning to the national T20 side on the strength of his recent performances in domestic cricket.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, with Axar Patel named as vice-captain, bringing balance and tactical options to the squad.
As India prepares to defend its T20 World Cup title at home, this squad announcement marks a significant moment in the build-up to the 2026 tournament. With warm-up series and preparations underway, fans are studying the team combination and strategy that could shape India’s campaign in what promises to be a thrilling global cricket spectacle.
Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Complete Players List
Here is the complete list of the squad along with their roles.
|
Player
|
Role in Team
|
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
|
Middle-order batsman
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Opening batsman
|
Tilak Varma
|
Middle-order batsman
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicketkeeper-batsman
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batting all-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicketkeeper-batsman
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Pace-bowling all-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Left-arm fast bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Right-arm fast bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Fast bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Mystery spinner
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Left-arm wrist spinner
|
Axar Patel (Vice-Captain)
|
Spin-bowling all-rounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
Spin-bowling all-rounder
|
Rinku Singh
|
Middle-order batsman / Finisher
