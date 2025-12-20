Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Complete Players List, Captain, Vice-captain and Coach

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is one of the most anticipated events in international cricket. It brings together the world’s best teams and players in the exciting 20-overs format. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be played from 7 February to 8 March 2026. This edition will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will feature 20 teams that will compete across several cities in both countries.

India, as one of the co-hosts and the defending champions, enters the tournament with high expectations and strong public interest.

A key moment for Indian cricket fans was the official announcement of the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 which was made on 20 December 2025 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at its headquarters in Mumbai.

The final 15-member team was selected after careful deliberation by the senior men’s selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with the T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav present during the press briefing.