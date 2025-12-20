SIR Form Gujarat: How to Check Your Name in Draft Voter List?

The Election Commission of India carried out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative for completing and updating the electoral rolls in Gujarat in 2025. There were three main goals for completing the list of voters: to verify the names of current voter, to include new voters that have become eligible to vote, and to delete names from the list of deceased, removed, duplicated or incorrect voters. The booths where voters voted were manned by trained officers called Booth Level Officers who assisted voters in performing this verification process. All voters were invited to verify and update their information, even if they could not physically attend a polling station, using either completed forms or online access to the Election Commission’s website.

The SIR was particularly significant because the State of Gujarat has seen great population growth as well as urbanization since the year 2000, and there were many first-time voters. The ultimate goal of the SIR was to increase accessibility to the electoral process; strengthen the accuracy of the electoral rolls; create greater transparency around elections; deter impersonation during elections; and promote free and fair elections, thereby strengthening public confidence in the democratic processes throughout the State of Gujarat.