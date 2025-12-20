SIR Form Gujarat: How to Check Your Name in Draft Voter List?

The Election Commission of India carried out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative for completing and updating the electoral rolls in Gujarat in 2025. There were three main goals for completing the list of voters: to verify the names of current voter, to include new voters that have become eligible to vote, and to delete names from the list of deceased, removed, duplicated or incorrect voters. The booths where voters voted were manned by trained officers called Booth Level Officers who assisted voters in performing this verification process. All voters were invited to verify and update their information, even if they could not physically attend a polling station, using either completed forms or online access to the Election Commission’s website.
The SIR was particularly significant because the State of Gujarat has seen great population growth as well as urbanization since the year 2000, and there were many first-time voters. The ultimate goal of the SIR was to increase accessibility to the electoral process; strengthen the accuracy of the electoral rolls; create greater transparency around elections; deter impersonation during elections; and promote free and fair elections, thereby strengthening public confidence in the democratic processes throughout the State of Gujarat.
Steps to Check Your Name in the Draft Voter List
The Draft Voter List will show you whether or not you have registered to vote after submitting your SIR form. This can be done either by using a computer or smartphone app.
Using Official Website
-
Go to the official website of the Election Commission of India.
-
To start searching for your name in the Electoral Rolls, click the option labelled "Search Electoral Roll".
-
Enter your EPIC number or your personal information (i.e. Name, Age, District).
-
If your name appears in the results returned from the search on this webpage, you are registered.
Using the ECINET Mobile App
-
Obtain and install the official Election Commission ECINET mobile application on your smartphone.
-
Use the search feature on this app to check if your name was entered correctly by inputting either your EPIC number or other relevant personal details.
-
If you see that your name has been added to the ELECTORAL ROLLS, then you are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.
-
If it does not appear on the rolls, you must submit a REQUEST for it to be added during the CLAIMS PERIOD.
What to Do If Your Name Is Not in the Draft Voter List?
If you have searched through the draft Voting Lists and you do not see your name listed, do not worry; there are methods to request your name be added.
1. Submit Form 6 (New Voter Application):
You can complete and submit a New Voter Application (Form 6). Be sure to submit your New Voter Application (Form 6) during the Claims & Objections Months.
2. Provide Supporting Documentation (Annexure-IV):
You may be required by the Election Authorities to provide proof of identity or address documentation, such as a Declaration Form in addition to Form 6, to verify your identity and address information.
3. Submission Methods:
You may either submit the Form 6 and any supporting documents in person to your Booth Level Officer (BLO) or submit the Form and supporting documents through online submission at the official Voter Portal or using the Mobile App.
