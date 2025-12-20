Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Check Exam Guidelines, Shift Timing, and Instructions

BOB Apprentice Exam Day Guidelines: The BOB Apprentice exam is scheduled for December 21, 2025. The online exam will begin at 11 am and will be conducted for 60 minutes. Those who have applied for the apprenticeship will take the online test remotely from their home using their smart mobile phones or laptops. Recently, the authorities have released the information handout containing the BOB Apprentice exam day guidelines and shift timings. Candidates must log in in advance to avoid technical glitches and ensure a hassle-free experience. Their smart mobile phone or a laptop must have an active front camera and a microphone. They must have all the required documents, a stable internet connection, and login details ready in advance.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Day Guidelines

Bank of Baroda has announced 2700 vacancies to hire apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. The online test will take place on December 21, 2025. The online test conducted by BFSI SSC will be remotely proctored. It means eligible candidates will be able to give their online test, using a Smart Mobile Phone or Laptop (which has an operational front camera and microphone) from any location of their choice (including their own home). They must ensure a stable Wi-Fi internet connection during the examination process. Candidates planning to appear in these exams should understand the BOB Apprentice exam guidelines before the test date. These exam-day instructions reveal the dos and don’ts, document requirements, and other relevant details. This will help them maintain discipline and avoid any confusion on the examination day.