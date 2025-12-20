Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Check Exam Guidelines, Shift Timing, and Instructions

BOB Apprentice Exam Day Guidelines: The BOB Apprentice exam is scheduled for December 21, 2025. The online exam will begin at 11 am and will be conducted for 60 minutes. Those who have applied for the apprenticeship will take the online test remotely from their home using their smart mobile phones or laptops. Recently, the authorities have released the information handout containing the BOB Apprentice exam day guidelines and shift timings. Candidates must log in in advance to avoid technical glitches and ensure a hassle-free experience. Their smart mobile phone or a laptop must have an active front camera and a microphone. They must have all the required documents, a stable internet connection, and login details ready in advance.
Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Day Guidelines
Bank of Baroda has announced 2700 vacancies to hire apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. The online test will take place on December 21, 2025. The online test conducted by BFSI SSC will be remotely proctored. It means eligible candidates will be able to give their online test, using a Smart Mobile Phone or Laptop (which has an operational front camera and microphone) from any location of their choice (including their own home). They must ensure a stable Wi-Fi internet connection during the examination process. Candidates planning to appear in these exams should understand the BOB Apprentice exam guidelines before the test date. These exam-day instructions reveal the dos and don’ts, document requirements, and other relevant details. This will help them maintain discipline and avoid any confusion on the examination day.
Check Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern
BOB Apprentice Shift Timings
Familiarity with the BOB Apprentice shift timing will help you log in well in advance. This online test will begin at 11 am. As per the information handout, all the eligible candidates will receive the actual exam link with login credentials and detailed instructions through email from info@bfsissc.com one day before the exam date. The duration of the BOB Apprentice online exam will be 60 minutes.
BOB Apprentice Exam Day Guidelines: Documents Required
Candidates should keep all the details and documents handy to ensure a smooth exam experience. Here is the list of things required on the BOB Apprentice exam day guidelines:
-
You must have a valid Government Identification Proof. This includes Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, and Passport.
-
Must have a Smart Mobile Phone or Laptop with an active Front Camera.
-
Your stable Mobile network speed should be 512 Kbps.
-
Keep Power Backup for 1 Hrs.
BOB Apprentice Exam Day Guidelines: Do’s for Candidates
Bank of Baroda have released the information handout for the Apprentice post. Candidates must carefully read the exam day instructions and follow them strictly. It will help them avoid last-minute confusion or unnecessary delays. Go through the important do’s for candidates for a stress-free exam experience:
-
Keep your original Government ID proof with you before appearing in the test.
-
You will have to present the Govt ID in front of the camera during login and the entire assessment duration.
-
Keep your mobile phone in a way that your face is captured during the entire test duration.
-
Be prepared at least an hour before the test commencement.
-
Make sure your device/smart mobile is in proper working condition.
-
Ensure a stable internet connection during the entire exam.
-
Choose a quiet and comfortable space to attempt the test.
-
Read and adhere to all the instructions carefully.
-
Ensure you have a power bank available in case your device needs charging.
-
Manage your time wisely to attempt all the questions in the given time limit.
-
Reach out to the “candidate support number” from another mobile phone if you cannot log in.
BOB Apprentice Exam Day Guidelines: Don’ts for Candidates
Candidates must carefully read the BOB Apprentice exam day don’ts and follow them strictly. It can help you avoid any disqualification or confusion during the exam.
-
Avoid using any unethical means during the exam. It may lead to disqualification at any stage if you are found guilty.
-
Do not avoid the important instructions before proceeding.
-
You cannot log in once the time expires.
-
You are not permitted to move away from the camera during the entire exam.
-
No biological breaks are permitted during the test.
-
The exam cannot be organised if your device/smart mobile is not connected to the Internet or lacks an enabled Web Camera/Front Camera and does not have an operational microphone.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation