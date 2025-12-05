SSC CGL Result 2025
AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025; Download UG and PG Hall Ticket PDF Soon at aktu.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 5, 2025, 17:50 IST

AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the Odd semester admit cards for various UG and PG courses. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the AKTU December 2025 Exam admit card.

AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025
AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025

AKTU December 2025 Exam Admit Card: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will soon release the Odd semester admit cards for various courses like BArc, BFAD, BFA, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, BVoc, BTech, BPharm and other exams. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Admit Card 2025 has been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. The Odd semester written exams are scheduled to be held from December 23, 2025, to January 24, 2026. The practical exams will be held from December 16, 2025, to December 20, 2025. All prospective students can check and download their AKTU admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the AKTU December 2025 Exam Admit Cards, students need to enter their roll number.

Also check,

AKTU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025

AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card

As per the latest update, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will shortly release the AKTU admit cards for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- aktu.ac.in

AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025

Click here

AKTU Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2024

Check here

Steps to Download AKTU December 2025 Exam Admit Cards

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- aktu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ERP' section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: Click on admit card link and enter the roll number.

Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on AKTU Hall Ticket

The AKTU Admit Card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University: Highlights 

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University.

AKTU has a total of 592 institutes affiliated to it located across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

AKTU Highlights

University Name

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)

Established

2000

AKTU One view Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Affiliated Colleges

592

