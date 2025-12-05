AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025; Download UG and PG Hall Ticket PDF Soon at aktu.ac.in

AKTU December 2025 Exam Admit Card: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will soon release the Odd semester admit cards for various courses like BArc, BFAD, BFA, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, BVoc, BTech, BPharm and other exams. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Admit Card 2025 has been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. The Odd semester written exams are scheduled to be held from December 23, 2025, to January 24, 2026. The practical exams will be held from December 16, 2025, to December 20, 2025. All prospective students can check and download their AKTU admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the AKTU December 2025 Exam Admit Cards, students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will shortly release the AKTU admit cards for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- aktu.ac.in

AKTU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 Click here AKTU Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2024 Check here

Steps to Download AKTU December 2025 Exam Admit Cards

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- aktu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ERP' section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: Click on admit card link and enter the roll number.

Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.