AKTU Odd Semester Date Sheet 2025 Out at aktu.ac.in: Check Tentative Exam Dates PDF

AKTU December 2025 Exam Dates OUT: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has recently declared the tentative Exam Dates for the December 2025 Odd Semester exams. AKTU December 2025 Exam Dates have been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. The Odd semester written exams are scheduled to be held from December 23, 2025, to January 24, 2026. The practical exams will be held from December 16, 2025, to December 20, 2025.
For this, the university has opened the window to fill out the exam form from December 02 to December 12, 2025.
AKTU December 2025 Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF
As per the latest update, the university has released the tentative exam dates for the December 2025 Odd semester exams. All the students who are going to appear in the December 2025 Odd Semester exam can check the tentative AKTU Odd Semester Exam Dates on the official website of the University- aktu.ac.in
|
AKTU Odd Semester December 2025 Exam Dates PDF
AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form
The online link for submission of the examination form by the eligible students for the December 2025 Odd Semester Exam will be open till December 12, 2025. The students may submit the online examination form accordingly, by following the instructions and guidelines.
|
AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form Link
|
AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form Official Notice
AKTU December 2025 Exam Important Dates
All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding the AKTU December 2025 exam.
|
Event
|
Date
|
AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form End Date
|
December 12, 2025
|
AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Practical Exam Start Date
|
December 16, 2025
|
AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Practical Exam End Date
|
December 20, 2025
|
AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Start Date
|
December 23, 2025 (tentative)
|
AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam End Date
|
January 24, 2026 (tentative)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation