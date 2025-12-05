AKTU Odd Semester Date Sheet 2025 Out at aktu.ac.in: Check Tentative Exam Dates PDF

AKTU December 2025 Exam Dates OUT: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has recently declared the tentative Exam Dates for the December 2025 Odd Semester exams. AKTU December 2025 Exam Dates have been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. The Odd semester written exams are scheduled to be held from December 23, 2025, to January 24, 2026. The practical exams will be held from December 16, 2025, to December 20, 2025.

For this, the university has opened the window to fill out the exam form from December 02 to December 12, 2025.

AKTU December 2025 Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

