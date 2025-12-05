AKTU Odd Semester Date Sheet 2025 Out at aktu.ac.in: Check Tentative Exam Dates PDF

HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
AKTU Odd Semester Exam Schedule 2025: AKTU declared the tentative exam dates of December 2025 Odd Semester exams on its website. Students can get the direct link provided here and check the tentative AKTU December 2025 Exam Dates and other related details.

AKTU Odd Semester Exam Schedule 2025
AKTU Odd Semester Exam Schedule 2025

AKTU December 2025 Exam Dates OUT: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has recently declared the tentative Exam Dates for the December 2025 Odd Semester exams. AKTU December 2025 Exam Dates have been released online on the official website- aktu.ac.in. The Odd semester written exams are scheduled to be held from December 23, 2025, to January 24, 2026. The practical exams will be held from December 16, 2025, to December 20, 2025.

For this, the university has opened the window to fill out the exam form from December 02 to December 12, 2025.

AKTU December 2025 Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, the university has released the tentative exam dates for the December 2025 Odd semester exams. All the students who are going to appear in the December 2025 Odd Semester exam can check the tentative AKTU Odd Semester Exam Dates on the official website of the University- aktu.ac.in

AKTU Odd Semester December 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form

The online link for submission of the examination form by the eligible students for the December 2025 Odd Semester Exam will be open till December 12, 2025. The students may submit the online examination form accordingly, by following the instructions and guidelines. 

AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form Link

Click here

AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form Official Notice

Download here

AKTU December 2025 Exam Important Dates

All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding the AKTU December 2025 exam.

Event

Date

AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form End Date

December 12, 2025

AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Practical Exam Start Date

December 16, 2025 

AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Practical Exam End Date

December 20, 2025

AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Start Date

December 23, 2025 (tentative) 

AKTU Odd Semester 2025 Exam End Date

January 24, 2026 (tentative)

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation.

