IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025: Download Office Assistant Prelims Hall Ticket at ibps.in; Direct link here

IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. The written exam for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for recruitment of Group "B" i.e. Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts is scheduled to be held on 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th December 2025. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the admit card through the official website- ibps.in. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025 Download Link

To download the IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025, you will have to use your login credentials including

Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) to the link. The official link to download RRB Office Assistant Call Letter is given below-