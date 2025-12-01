IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025: Download Office Assistant Prelims Hall Ticket at ibps.in; Direct link here

IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. The written exam for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for recruitment of Group "B" i.e. Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts is scheduled to be held on 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th December 2025. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the admit card through the official website- ibps.in. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025 Download Link
To download the IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025, you will have to use your login credentials including
Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) to the link. The official link to download RRB Office Assistant Call Letter is given below-
|IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025
|Download Link
IBPS RRB Clerk 2025: Overview
The written exam for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for recruitment of Group "B" i.e. Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts is scheduled to be held on 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th December 2025. Check the table below for IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post
|
Office Assistants (Multipurpose)
|
Total Vacancies
|
8002
|
Admit Card Status
|
Out
|
Exam Date
|
6th, 7th, 13th & 14th December 2025
|
Login Creditinals Required
|
Registration number/Roll NumberPassword/Date of Birth
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims/Mains
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025 ?
Candidates who have to appear for Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for recruitment of Group "B" i.e. Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in
- On the homepage click on the “CRP-RRBs-XIV” section.
- Click on the link for “IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 for CRP-RRBs-XIV”.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth/password.
- Solve the captcha and click “Login”.
- Download and print at least two copies of your admit card
