Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025: Download Office Assistant Prelims Hall Ticket at ibps.in; Direct link here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 1, 2025, 13:46 IST

IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released theIBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025on its official website, ibps.in. Exam is scheduled on 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th December 2025. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

 IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. The written exam for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for recruitment of Group "B" i.e. Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts is scheduled to be held on 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th December 2025. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the admit card through the official website- ibps.in. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025 Download Link

To download the IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025, you will have to use your login credentials including
Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) to the link. The official link to download RRB Office Assistant Call Letter is given below-

 IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025 Download Link 

IBPS RRB Clerk 2025: Overview 

The written exam for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for recruitment of Group "B" i.e. Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts is scheduled to be held on 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th December 2025. Check the table below for IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post

Office Assistants (Multipurpose) 

Total Vacancies

8002

Admit Card Status

Out

Exam Date

6th, 7th, 13th & 14th December 2025

Login Creditinals Required

Registration number/Roll NumberPassword/Date of Birth

Selection Process

Prelims/Mains

Official Website

ibps.in

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2025 ?

Candidates who have to appear for Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIV) for recruitment of Group "B" i.e. Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in
  • On the homepage click on the “CRP-RRBs-XIV” section.
  • Click on the link for “IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 for CRP-RRBs-XIV”.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth/password.
  • Solve the captcha and click “Login”.
  • Download and print at least two copies of your admit card


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News