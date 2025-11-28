RPSC Assistant Professor City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing (Dec 30) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam City and Admit Card Details Here

RPSC Assistant Professor City Intimation Slip 2025 : The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is all set to release the Exam District Information i.e. (City Slip Information) on November 30, for the posts of Asst. Prof. (College Education) Exam- 2025. The Commission will release the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 download link on December 04, 2025 on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Professor posts is scheduled to be held from December 07 to 20, 2025 across the state. All such candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their city slip and admit card as per the schedule from the official website -https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Link
The written exam for the Assistant Professor posts is scheduled to be held from December 07 to 20, 2025 across the state. The admit card and city slip will be released as per the schedule given on the official website. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.
|
RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025
RPSC Admit Card vs City Slip – What’s the Difference?
The RPSC City Intimation Slip 2025 will be uploaded by RPSC for the exam on November 30, 2025 on its official website. Candidates appearing in the above exam should note that there is a major difference between both the documents released by the concerned authority for a particular exam. The city intimation slip displays the city where the test centre or venue is situated, especially the city and locations. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance so that they can plan for their exam venue comfortably. On the other hand, the admit card will be released usually prior to the exam date and can be downloaded from the official website. It provides you with all the crucial details including your roll number, exam venue, exam shift time, reporting time, documents to be carried at the exam venue and others.
How to Download RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below.
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link Admit Card for Asst. Prof. (Sanskrit College Edu.) 2024 on the home page.
- Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation