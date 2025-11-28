RPSC Assistant Professor City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing (Dec 30) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam City and Admit Card Details Here

RPSC Assistant Professor City Intimation Slip 2025 : The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is all set to release the Exam District Information i.e. (City Slip Information) on November 30, for the posts of Asst. Prof. (College Education) Exam- 2025. The Commission will release the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 download link on December 04, 2025 on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Professor posts is scheduled to be held from December 07 to 20, 2025 across the state. All such candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their city slip and admit card as per the schedule from the official website -https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Link

The written exam for the Assistant Professor posts is scheduled to be held from December 07 to 20, 2025 across the state. The admit card and city slip will be released as per the schedule given on the official website. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.