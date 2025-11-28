CTET Syllabus 2026: Check Paper 1 and Paper 2 Section-wise Topics PDF

CTET Syllabus 2026: The CTET Syllabus 2026 for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test is crucial for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I-V or VI-VIII in government or private schools. The CTET exam includes Paper I (for primary teachers) and Paper II (for upper primary teachers). The syllabus is a very important resource for starting the preparation. The syllabus provides a holistic perspective of the topics that are being covered in the exam. Candidates should prepare a study plan by targeting the CTET syllabus in a structured manner. This article provides the detailed syllabus for both papers and the exam pattern to help aspirants plan their preparation effectively. Apply Here for CTET 2026 February Session CTET 2026 Syllabus The CTET exam is conducted in two papers: Paper 1: for candidates who wish to teach Classes I to V (Primary Stage).

Paper 2: for candidates who wish to teach Classes VI to VIII (Elementary Stage).

Both papers have 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each question carrying 1 mark, hence the total marks are 150. There is no provision for negative marking. CTET Exam Pattern 2026 The candidates must have the knowledge of the CTET Exam Pattern for Paper I and Paper II. The CTET consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The question paper consists of multiple choice questions (MCQs) consisting of a total of 150 questions. Paper Sections Number of Questions Paper 1 (Classes I-V) Child Development & Pedagogy 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 Mathematics 30 Environmental Studies (EVS) 30 Paper 2 (Classes VI-VIII) Child Development & Pedagogy 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 Either Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies / Social Science 60

CTET Syllabus 2026 Download PDF Candidates can download the CTET 2026 syllabus for Paper I and Paper II from the official website- www.ctet.nic.in or from the link provided here. CTET 2026 Syllabus for Paper I Download PDF CTET 2026 Syllabus for Paper II Download PDF CTET Syllabus 2026 for Paper I CTET syllabus for Paper I includes five sections such as Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Compulsory), Language II (Compulsory), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies (EVS). The Test items in Language I will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction. The Test items in Language II will focus on the elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities. 1. Child Development & Pedagogy Child Development (Primary School Child) Concept of development and its relationship with learning

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity& Environment

Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

Language & Thought

Gender as a social construct; gender roles,gender -bias and educational practice.

Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived

Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, “impairment” etc.

Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially baled Learners Learning and Pedagogy How children think and learn; how and why children “fail” to achieve success in school performance.

Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

Child as a problem solver and a“ scientific investigator

Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s “errors” as significant steps in the learning process.

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Factors contributing to learning-personal& environmental

2. Language I (Compulsory) Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages - two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive). Pedagogy of Language Development Learning and acquisition

Principles of language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multi lingual resource of the classroom

Remedial Teaching

3. Language II (Compulsory) Comprehension Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability Pedagogy of Language Development Learning and acquisition

Principles of language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching - learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom

Remedial Teaching

4. Mathematics Content Geometry

Shapes & Spatial Understanding

Solids around Us

Numbers

Addition and Subtraction

Multiplication

Division

Measurement

Weight

Time

Volume

Data Handling

Patterns

Money Pedagogical issues Nature of Mathematics/ Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning

Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

Language of Mathematics

Community Mathematics

Evaluation through formal and informal methods

Problems of Teaching

Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching 5. Environmental Studies (EVS) Content Family and Friends: Relationships Work and Play Animals Plants

Food

Shelter

Water

Travel

Things We Make and Do

Pedagogical Issues Concept and scope of EVS

Significance of EVS, integrated EVS

Environmental Studies & Environmental Education

Learning Principles

Scope & relation to Science & Social Science

Approaches of presenting concepts

Activities

Experimentation/Practical Work

Discussion

CCE

Teaching material/Aids

Problems CTET Syllabus 2026 for Paper II The CTET Paper II is conducted for teaching Classes 6 to 8. The Paper II consists of four sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science or Social Studies. The Test items in Mathematics and Science, and Social Studies/Social Science will focus on the concepts, problem solving abilities and pedagogical understanding and applications of the subjects. The test items of Mathematics and Science will be of 30 marks each. The test items will be evenly distributed over different divisions of the syllabus of that subject as prescribed for classes VI-Vlll by the NCERT. The questions in the test for Paper II will be based on the topics prescribed in syllabus of the NCERT for classes VI-VIII but their difficulty standard as well as linkages, could be up to the Senior Secondary stage. Check the detailed Paper II syllabus below:

1. Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development(Elementary School Child) Concept of development and its relationship with learning

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity & Environment

Socialization processes: Social world &children(Teacher, Parents, Peers)

Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

Language & Thought

Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice

Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc

Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived

Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, “impairment‟ etc.

Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners Learning and Pedagogy How children think and learn; how and why children„ fail‟ to achieve success in school performance.

Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

Child as a problem solver and a “scientific investigator‟

Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children's “errors‟ as significant steps in the learning process.

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Factors contributing to learning-personal & environmental

2. Language I Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages-two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive) Pedagogy of Language Development Learning and acquisition

Principles of language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use

IT as a tool

Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multi lingual resource of the classroom

Remedial Teaching

3. Language-II Comprehension Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability Pedagogy of Language Development Learning and acquisition

Principles of language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom ; language difficulties, errors and disorders

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multi lingual resource of the classroom

Remedial Teaching

4. Mathematics and Science Mathematics Content Number System

Knowing our Numbers



Playing with Numbers



Whole Numbers



Negative Numbers and Integers



Fractions

Algebra

Introduction to Algebra



Ratio and Proportion

Geometry

Basic geometrical ideas (2-D)



Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-Dand3-D)



Symmetry: (reflection)



Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses)

Mensuration

Data handling Pedagogical issues Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking

Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

Language of Mathematics

Community Mathematics

Evaluation

Remedial Teaching

Problem of Teaching Science Content Food

Sources of food



Components of food



Cleaning food

Materials

Materials of daily use

The World of the Living

Moving Things People and Ideas

How things work

Electric current and circuits



Magnets

Natural Phenomena

Natural Resources

Pedagogical issues Nature & Structure of Sciences

Natural Science/Aims & objectives

Understanding & Appreciating Science

Approaches/Integrated Approach

Observation/Experiment/Discovery(Method of Science)

Innovation

Text Material/Aids

Evaluation-cognitive/psycho-motor/affective

Problems

Remedial Teaching 4. Social Studies/Social Sciences Content History

When, Where and How



The Earliest Societies



The First Farmers and Herders



The First Cities



Early States



New Ideas



the first Empire



Contacts with Distant lands



Political Developments



Culture and Science



New Kings and Kingdoms



Sultans of Delhi



Architecture



Creation of an Empire



Social Change



Regional Cultures



The Establishment of Company Power



Rural Life and Society



Colonialism and Tribal Societies



The Revolt of 1857-58



Women and reform



Challenging the Caste System



The Nationalist Movement



India After Independence

Geography

Geography as a social study and as a science



Planet: Earth in the solar system



Globe



Environment in its totality: natural and human environment



Air



Water



Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication



Resources: Types-Natural and Human



Agriculture

Social and Political Life

Diversity



Government



Local Government



Making a Living



Democracy



State Government



Understanding Media



Unpacking Gender



The Constitution



Parliamentary Government



The Judiciary



Social Justice and the Marginalised

Pedagogical issues Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies

Class Room Processes, activities and discourse

Developing Critical thinking

Enquiry/Empirical Evidence

Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies

Sources- Primary & Secondary

Projects Work

Evaluation How to Download CTET Syllabus 2026 PDF Candidates can download the CTET Syllabus 2026 PDF from the official website at ctet.nic.in. Just follow these steps to download the syllabus PDF. STEP 1: Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in. STEP 2: On the homepage, click on INFORMATION BULLETIN CTET Feb-2026. STEP 3: A PDF will be opened containing the CTET 2026 Syllabus for Paper I and Paper II along with other exam related information. STEP 4: Press Ctrl+F and search for Syllabus. You will be redirected to the page containing the syllabus in the PDF.