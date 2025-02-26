CBSE 10th Science Question Paper 2025 PDF: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams started on February 15, 2025 (Saturday). Here is the free PDF of the question paper of the CBSE Board Class 10 Social Science exam, which was conducted on February 25, 2025. Scroll down and check details related to the paper and download its FREE PDF.

In this article, we provide the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025, including PDFs for SET 1, 2, 3, and 4. Students can also check the paper analysis and answer key to see their performance.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2025

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper will have six sections: Sections A, B, C, D, E and F. There will be 37 questions in the paper. Check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern below.