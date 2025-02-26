CBSE 10th Science Question Paper 2025 PDF: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams started on February 15, 2025 (Saturday). Here is the free PDF of the question paper of the CBSE Board Class 10 Social Science exam, which was conducted on February 25, 2025. Scroll down and check details related to the paper and download its FREE PDF.
In this article, we provide the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025, including PDFs for SET 1, 2, 3, and 4. Students can also check the paper analysis and answer key to see their performance.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2025
The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper will have six sections: Sections A, B, C, D, E and F. There will be 37 questions in the paper. Check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern below.
|
Section
|
Question type
|
Questions
|
Marks per question
|
A
|
Multiple choice questions
|
1-20
|
1 mark each
|
B
|
Very Short Answer type questions
|
21-24
|
2 marks each
|
C
|
Short Answer type questions
|
25-29
|
3 marks each
|
D
|
Long Answer type questions
|
30-33
|
5 marks each
|
E
|
Case-based questions with three sub-questions
|
34-36
|
4 marks each
|
F
|
Map based
|
37
|
5 marks
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025
The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question papers will be provided here. To get the free PDFs of all the question paper sets, scroll down and click on the given links:
The paper is over and students seem to be quite satisfied with their question paper. The link to all the question paper sets is provided above. Along with that, students can also check the answer key.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key 2025
Check the answer key for all sets of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper 2025. The subject experts answered all questions, so it will be helpful to get an idea of your performance in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2025.
|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key 2025 FREE PDF Download
