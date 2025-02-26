Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025, All SETs Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 15:46 IST

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Science exam on February 25, 2025. This article provides an overview of the question paper, including its structure, types of questions, and guidance on accessing the answer key easily.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025

CBSE 10th Science Question Paper 2025 PDF: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams started on February 15, 2025 (Saturday). Here is the free PDF of the question paper of the CBSE Board Class 10 Social Science exam, which was conducted on February 25, 2025. Scroll down and check details related to the paper and download its FREE PDF.

In this article, we provide the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025, including PDFs for SET 1, 2, 3, and 4. Students can also check the paper analysis and answer key to see their performance.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2025

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper will have six sections: Sections A, B, C, D, E and F. There will be 37 questions in the paper. Check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern below.

Section

Question type

Questions

Marks per question

A

Multiple choice questions

1-20

1 mark each

B

Very Short Answer type questions

21-24

2 marks each

C

Short Answer type questions

25-29

3 marks each

D

Long Answer type questions

30-33

5 marks each

E

Case-based questions with three sub-questions

34-36

4 marks each

F

Map based 

37

5 marks 

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question papers will be provided here. To get the free PDFs of all the question paper sets, scroll down and click on the given links:

CBSE Class 10th Social Science Question Paper (Set-1)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025 (Set-1)

CBSE Class 10th Social Science Question Paper (Set-2)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025 (Set-2)

CBSE Class 10th Social Science Question Paper (Set-3)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2025 (Set-3)

The paper is over and students seem to be quite satisfied with their question paper.  The link to all the question paper sets is provided above. Along with that, students can also check the answer key. 

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key 2025

Check the answer key for all sets of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper 2025. The subject experts answered all questions, so it will be helpful to get an idea of your performance in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2025.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key 2025 FREE PDF Download

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

