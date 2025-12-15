CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2025-26, Download PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus: The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced the Artificial Intelligence (AI) for class 12 under skill education. This will help students get acquainted with foundational concepts and skills for the new developing future.
This course provides students with theoretical concepts, practical skills, and potential development in AI. However, the syllabus emphasizes machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision. It is shared in the syllabus shared here in detail. Students and Teachers can download the CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence syllabus for the session 2025-26 from here.
What is Skill-Subject?
Skill subjects have been introduced recently in CBSE Class 12th curriculum to promote practical skills and make students future ready. Unlike subjects like Physics, Maths, Chemistry, these skills subjects include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Marketing, Health Care, Tourism, Fashion Studies, and Financial Markets Management. It promotes vocational, technical, creative and application skills.
CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE
Students can find detailed information about CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus for the session 2025-26 from here.
Total Marks: 100 (Theory-50 + Practical-50)
PART A
EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS
-
Unit 1: Communication Skills-IV
-
Unit 2: Self-Management Skills-IV
-
Unit 3: ICT Skills-IV
-
Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-IV
-
Unit 5: Green Skills-IV
Total Marks= 10
PART-B
SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS
-
Unit 1: Python Programming – II
-
Unit 2: Data Science Methodology: An Analytic Approach to Capstone Project
-
Unit 3: Making Machines See
-
Unit 4: AI with Orange Data Mining Tool
-
Unit 5: Introduction to Big Data and Data Analytics
-
Unit 6: Understanding Neural Networks
-
Unit 7: Generative AI
-
Unit 8: Data Storytelling
Total Marks= 40
PART- C
PRACTICAL WORK / PROJECT WORK
Capstone Project + Project Documentation
• Capstone Project =15 Marks
• Project Documentation = 6 Marks
• Video= 4 Marks
Practical File + Lab Test (Python and Orange Data Mining)
Viva Voce (based on Capstone Project + Practical File)
Total Marks= 50
GRAND TOTAL (THEORY + PRACTICAL)= 100 Marks
To check the detailed syllabus, click on the link to download the direct PDF.
Also check: CBSE Class 12 Biology Pre Board Sample Paper 2025-26 with Solutions
How to Download CBSE Class 12th Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2025-26
-
Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseacademic.nic.in.
-
Click on the section labelled “Curriculum.”
-
Click on the link or tab mentioning "Curriculum 2025-26."
-
Then Select ‘Latest Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII)
-
The category can be divided into ‘Main subjects’ and ‘Skill- Education’
-
Navigate Skill- Education and look for ‘ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (SUB. CODE - 843)’
-
Download the PDF and use it to prepare for your exam.
Also check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-2026 Released for Skill Subjects: Download PDFs Here!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation