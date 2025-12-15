CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus 2025-26, Download PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Syllabus: The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced the Artificial Intelligence (AI) for class 12 under skill education. This will help students get acquainted with foundational concepts and skills for the new developing future.

This course provides students with theoretical concepts, practical skills, and potential development in AI. However, the syllabus emphasizes machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision. It is shared in the syllabus shared here in detail. Students and Teachers can download the CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence syllabus for the session 2025-26 from here.

What is Skill-Subject?

Skill subjects have been introduced recently in CBSE Class 12th curriculum to promote practical skills and make students future ready. Unlike subjects like Physics, Maths, Chemistry, these skills subjects include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Marketing, Health Care, Tourism, Fashion Studies, and Financial Markets Management. It promotes vocational, technical, creative and application skills.