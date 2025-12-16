RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 16, 2025, 11:22 IST

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026: HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Exam 2026 is expected in February–March 2026. Students should now start practicing with the latest model paper to understand the exam pattern, improve writing skills, manage time better, and prepare confidently for the final examination. Check this article to download the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026 PDF.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026
HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026 is an important study resource for students preparing for the annual Hindi examination, which is expected to be held in February or March 2026. As the exam approaches, students should now focus on smart and planned preparation to score good marks. 

The model paper is designed according to the latest HBSE syllabus and exam pattern, helping students understand question types, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage. By solving the Class 9 Hindi model paper regularly, students can improve answer writing skills, manage time effectively, and reduce exam fear. It also helps in identifying important topics and strengthening overall confidence for the final examination.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below to know the key highlights of the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026, including exam details, marks, and paper pattern.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)

Board Name

Haryana Board (HBSE)

Class

Class 9

Subject

Hindi

Exam Type

Annual Examination

Academic Session

2025–26

Model Paper Year

2026

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Total Marks

80 Marks

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Question Paper Type

Objective, Short Answer & Long Answer

Official Website

bseh.org.in

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026

For detailed HBSE Class 9 Hindi Model Paper PDF 2026, students can click on given below link:

HBSE Class 9 Hindi Model Paper PDF 2026

How to Download HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026?

Students who are preparing for the HBSE Class 9 Hindi examination can easily download the model paper by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Quick Links” section.

Step 3: Look for the Class 9 Model Paper link and select the Hindi subject.

Step 4: The HBSE Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026 will open on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future practice.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Marking Scheme 2026

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Marking Scheme 2026 provides a clear understanding of the question paper pattern, step-wise marking, and section-wise marks distribution as prescribed by the board. The marking scheme helps students know how answers are evaluated and which points carry full marks. By referring to it, students can improve answer writing skills and avoid common mistakes in the examination. Students are advised to check the given below link to download the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Marking Scheme 2026 PDF for effective exam preparation.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Marking Scheme 2026

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Section Wise Weightage 2026

Students can check the table below to understand the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Section-Wise Weightage 2026 and plan their exam preparation accordingly.

Section Name

Topics Covered

Marks Weightage

Section A: Grammar (व्याकरण)

MCQs, short answers, grammar rules, word formation

15 Marks

Section B: Writing Skills (लेखन कौशल)

Essay, letter, application writing

15 Marks

Section C: Literature – Poetry (काव्य खंड)

MCQs, explanation, short & long answer questions

20 Marks

Section D: Literature – Prose (गद्य खंड)

MCQs, passage-based questions, short answers

20 Marks

Section E: Supplementary Reader / Values

Short answer questions from prescribed texts

10 Marks

Total

80 Marks

Benefits of Solving HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026

HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 exam 2026

  • Knowledge of Exam Pattern and Questions: Helps students understand the latest exam pattern, question types, and section-wise distribution of marks.

  • Improves Answer Writing Skills: Enhances clarity, structure, and presentation of answers as per board expectations.

  • Improves Time Management: Enables students to practice completing the paper within the given time limit.

  • Strengthens Conceptual Understanding: Helps in revising important topics from grammar, prose, and poetry effectively.

  • Identifies Weak Areas: Allows students to recognize mistakes and focus on topics that need more improvement.

  • Builds Exam Confidence: Regular practice reduces exam stress and boosts confidence for the final examination.

Practicing the HBSE Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Model Paper 2026 is one of the best ways to prepare effectively for the upcoming annual exam. Regular practice will improve accuracy, confidence, and overall performance in the final examination.

