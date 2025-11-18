HBSE Class 9 Model Papers and Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subjectwise PDF Here

HBSE Class 9 Model Papers and Marking Scheme 2026: Students preparing for the HBSE Class 9 Exam 2026 can significantly boost their performance by referring to the latest HBSE Class 9 Model Papers and Marking Scheme 2026. These resources provide a clear understanding of the updated exam pattern, chapter-wise weightage, and types of questions asked in the board examination.
By practising these subject-wise model papers, students can improve their speed, accuracy, and answer-writing skills. The marking schemes also help them learn how to structure answers according to board expectations. Downloading and revising these PDFs regularly ensures better preparation and higher confidence for the final exams.
HBSE Class 9 Model Paper and Marking Scheme 2026
Students preparing for the HBSE Class 9 exams can download the latest Model Papers and Marking Schemes for the 2025–26 session to strengthen their HBSE Class 9 Exam 2026 preparation. These subject-wise PDFs help students understand the question pattern, important topics, and answer-writing approach effectively.
Animal Husbandry (Model Paper & Marking Scheme)
Agriculture (Model Paper)
Agriculture (Marking Scheme)
Computer Science (Model Paper)
Computer Science (Marking Scheme)
Dance (Model Paper)
Dance (Marking Scheme)
Drawing (Model Paper)
Drawing (Marking Scheme)
English (Model Paper)
English (Marking Scheme)
Hindi (Model Paper)
Hindi (Marking Scheme)
Home Science (Model Paper)
Home Science (Marking Scheme)
Mathematics (Model Paper)
Mathematics (Marking Scheme)
Music Instrument (Model Paper)
Music Instrument (Marking Scheme)
Music Tabla (Model Paper)
Music Tabla (Marking Scheme)
Music Vocal (Model Paper)
Music Vocal (Marking Scheme)
Punjabi (Model Paper)
Punjabi (Marking Scheme)
Physical Education (Model Paper)
Physical Education (Marking Scheme)
Science (Model Paper)
Science (Marking Scheme)
Social Science (Model Paper)
Social Science (Marking Scheme)
Sanskrit (Model Paper)
Sanskrit (Marking Scheme)
Urdu (Model Paper)
Urdu (Marking Scheme)
Steps to Download HBSE Class 9 Model Paper and Marking Scheme 2026
Students can follow the steps given below to download the HBSE Class 9 Model Paper and Marking Scheme 2025-26:
Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in.
Step 2: Click the “Announcements” or “Latest News” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Look for the link titled “Class 9 Model Paper 2025–26/Marking Scheme” and select your subject.
Step 4: Open the linked PDF for the model paper or marking scheme.
Step 5: Click the download link “Save as” option to save the PDF to your device.
Step 6: Verify the file opens correctly and review the subject-wise questions and marking guidelines.
Step 7: Print the document if a hard copy is needed for revision or classroom use.
Students can strengthen their HBSE Class 9 Exam 2026 preparation by using these model papers and marking schemes for regular practice. These PDFs help them understand the exam format and improve answer-writing skills effectively. Students are advised to download the subject-wise files and revise them thoroughly for better performance.
