HBSE Class 9 Model Papers and Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subjectwise PDF Here

Nov 18, 2025, 13:15 IST

HBSE Class 9 Model Papers and Marking Scheme 2026 help students understand the latest exam pattern, important topics, and answer-writing format. These PDFs support effective revision and exam readiness. Check this article to download the subject-wise HBSE Class 9 Model Papers and Marking Scheme 2025–26 in PDF format.

HBSE Class 9 Model Papers and Marking Scheme 2026: Students preparing for the HBSE Class 9 Exam 2026 can significantly boost their performance by referring to the latest HBSE Class 9 Model Papers and Marking Scheme 2026. These resources provide a clear understanding of the updated exam pattern, chapter-wise weightage, and types of questions asked in the board examination. 

By practising these subject-wise model papers, students can improve their speed, accuracy, and answer-writing skills. The marking schemes also help them learn how to structure answers according to board expectations. Downloading and revising these PDFs regularly ensures better preparation and higher confidence for the final exams.

HBSE Class 9 Model Paper and Marking Scheme 2026

Students preparing for the HBSE Class 9 exams can download the latest Model Papers and Marking Schemes for the 2025–26 session to strengthen their HBSE Class 9 Exam 2026 preparation. These subject-wise PDFs help students understand the question pattern, important topics, and answer-writing approach effectively.

Animal Husbandry (Model Paper & Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Agriculture (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Agriculture (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Computer Science (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Computer Science (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Dance (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Dance (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Drawing (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Drawing (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

English (Model Paper)

Download PDF

English (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Hindi (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Hindi (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Home Science (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Home Science (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Mathematics (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Mathematics (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Music Instrument (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Music Instrument  (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Music Tabla (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Music Tabla (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Music Vocal (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Music Vocal (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Punjabi (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Punjabi (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Physical Education (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Physical Education (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Science (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Science (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Social Science (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Social Science (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Sanskrit (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Sanskrit (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Urdu (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Urdu (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Steps to Download HBSE Class 9 Model Paper and Marking Scheme 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to download the HBSE Class 9 Model Paper and Marking Scheme 2025-26:

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click the “Announcements” or “Latest News” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the link titled “Class 9 Model Paper 2025–26/Marking Scheme” and select your subject.

Step 4: Open the linked PDF for the model paper or marking scheme.

Step 5: Click the download link “Save as” option to save the PDF to your device.

Step 6: Verify the file opens correctly and review the subject-wise questions and marking guidelines.

Step 7: Print the document if a hard copy is needed for revision or classroom use.

Students can strengthen their HBSE Class 9 Exam 2026 preparation by using these model papers and marking schemes for regular practice. These PDFs help them understand the exam format and improve answer-writing skills effectively. Students are advised to download the subject-wise files and revise them thoroughly for better performance.

