Haryana Board 9th Physical Education Model Paper 2026: Download Class 9 Science Sample Paper PDF

Haryana Board 9th Physical Education Model Paper 2026 is an important study resource for students preparing for the HBSE Class 9 annual exam. This model paper helps students understand the latest exam pattern, question types, and chapter-wise marking scheme.

By solving it regularly, students can improve their accuracy, writing skills, and overall preparation level for the Physical Education subject. It also helps them identify important topics such as Health Education, Yoga, Physical Fitness, First Aid, and Sports Rules. Practicing the model paper builds confidence and prepares students to score higher marks in the final Haryana Board examination. Check this article to download the Haryana Board Class 9 Physical Education Model Paper 2026.