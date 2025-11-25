NYT Strands Hints Today, November 25, 2025: Welcome back to another NYT Strands puzzle, where cracking the answers by guessing hints of several themes has been quite brain-teasing. Isn’t It? Today’s New York Times Strands is a word hunt with a twist. Every word you find connects to a secret theme, and one special word, the spangram, and then everything is tied all together. Sounds easy? Think again. If today’s theme were “Tip Top,” could you think of phrases like something over the top or exaggerated? Sounds most like it, right?
This blog breaks down everything you need to outsmart the grid and how to uncover theme words fast to master the art of the spangram. Let’s level up your word game strategy.
So, let's begin? Perfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak!
Tip Top: What is Tuesday’s Theme? #November25 #632
Today’s theme is Tip Top. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands.
(Credits: NYT/ Strands)
How to Play NYT Strands?
Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead.
Find non-theme words to earn hints.
Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle.
Look for longer words.
Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board.
These could be your spangram…
What are the Opening Letters for NYT Strands for November 25, 2025?
The Opening Letters for NYT Strands are:
HE
PE
AP
SU
AC
ZE
PI
UP
After following the Tips, this is what happened!
(Credits: NYT/ Strands)
Ready to Guess More? Let’s solve before scrolling below to find the answer!
What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #632
Theme: Tip Top
Theme Words: HEIGHT, APEX, SUMMIT, ZENITH, PINNACLE, ACME, PEAK
Scroll Slowly!
Spangram: UPPER LIMIT
Here is the complete grid with answers:
(Credits: NYT/ Strands)
Here is how to Track Your Progress:
Keep solving daily to build your streak and identify theme words, which will remain visible in blue once solved.
