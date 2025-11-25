Maui Invitational 2025: Date, Location, Schedule & Where to Watch?

Maui Invitational 2025: The Maui Invitational is one of college basketball’s premier early-season tournaments, showcasing top NCAA Division I programs in a competitive setting. The 41st edition of this event will take place from November 24 to 26, 2025, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.
According to NCAA data, the Maui Invitational has consistently featured teams that proceed to reach the NCAA Tournament and Final Four, making it an important predictor of national success. This tournament offers fans early insights into team performances and player potentials, all set against the tropical backdrop of Maui. Check the Maui Invitational dates, location, teams, schedule, bracket, and where to watch the tournament live online and on TV.
When is Maui Invitational 2025?
The 2025 Maui Invitational runs for three days, from Monday, November 24 through Wednesday, November 26, 2025. It features 12 games over this span, with high-intensity matchups daily as teams vie for the championship.
Where is the Maui Invitational 2025?
The tournament is hosted at the Lahaina Civic Center, located in Maui, Hawaii. This venue is renowned for its intimate atmosphere and stunning ocean views, providing a unique environment for players and fans alike.
What are the Maui Invitational 2025 teams?
The Maui Invitational 2025 has 8 teams. Find the Maui Invitational 2025 teams below:
-
Seton Hall
-
NC State
-
USC
-
Boise State
-
Washington State
-
Chaminade
-
Arizona State
-
Texas
This mix includes powerhouse programs alongside emerging teams, creating balanced and exciting competition.
What is the Maui Invitational 2025 bracket?
The Maui Invitational 2025 has teams from each of the four Power Four conferences. The Maui Invitational bracket features initial matchups leading to semifinals and placement games for ranking all teams from first to eighth place, ensuring every team plays throughout the tournament.
Maui Invitational 2025 Schedule
The schedule for Maui Invitational 2025 offers a full slate of games, all times Eastern:
|
Date
|
Game
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Monday, Nov. 24
|
Seton Hall 85, No. 22 NC State 74
|
-
|
-
|
Monday, Nov. 24
|
USC 70, Boise State 67
|
-
|
-
|
Monday, Nov. 24
|
Washington State vs. Chaminade
|
9:00 PM
|
ESPNU
|
Monday, Nov. 24
|
Arizona State vs. Texas
|
11:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
Tuesday, Nov. 25
|
NC State vs. Boise State
|
2:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
Tuesday, Nov. 25
|
Seton Hall vs. USC
|
5:00 PM
|
ESPN2
|
Tuesday, Nov. 25
|
Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
|
8:00 PM
|
ESPN
|
Tuesday, Nov. 25
|
Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
|
10:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
Wednesday, Nov. 26
|
Championship: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner 7
|
2:30 PM
|
ESPN
|
Wednesday, Nov. 26
|
Third-place: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser 7
|
5:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
Wednesday, Nov. 26
|
Fifth-place: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner 8
|
9:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
Wednesday, Nov. 26
|
Seventh-place: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser 8
|
11:59 PM
|
ESPN2
Where to Watch the Maui Invitational 2025?
The entire tournament will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Fans can also stream games live on the ESPN app and platforms like FuboTV, making it accessible wherever you are.
Conclusion
The Maui Invitational 2025 is a highlight of the college basketball season featuring competitive teams, scenic location, and comprehensive coverage. From November 24-26, fans can watch thrilling games live on ESPN networks or stream online. This tournament offers a perfect mix of high-level basketball and Hawaiian paradise.
