Maui Invitational 2025: Date, Location, Schedule & Where to Watch?

Maui Invitational 2025: The Maui Invitational is one of college basketball’s premier early-season tournaments, showcasing top NCAA Division I programs in a competitive setting. The 41st edition of this event will take place from November 24 to 26, 2025, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

According to NCAA data, the Maui Invitational has consistently featured teams that proceed to reach the NCAA Tournament and Final Four, making it an important predictor of national success. This tournament offers fans early insights into team performances and player potentials, all set against the tropical backdrop of Maui. Check the Maui Invitational dates, location, teams, schedule, bracket, and where to watch the tournament live online and on TV.

When is Maui Invitational 2025?

The 2025 Maui Invitational runs for three days, from Monday, November 24 through Wednesday, November 26, 2025. It features 12 games over this span, with high-intensity matchups daily as teams vie for the championship.