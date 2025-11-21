College Basketball Power Rankings 2025: Check the Top 25!

RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Discover College Basketball Rankings 2025. See the latest Top 25 And 1, rising teams, key performances, and early contenders as the new NCAA season takes shape.

College Basketball Rankings 2025
College Basketball Rankings 2025

College Basketball Rankings 2025: The college basketball rankings are out, with the latest Top 25 And 1 rankings, which keep Arizona at No. 1 for the second straight day. Purdue stays firm at No. 2 after battling through a shaky offensive night. Despite Braden Smith missing 12 of his 14 shot attempts, the Boilermakers avoided an upset against Memphis. They showed why they remain one of the early favourites to contend for a national championship. 

The win also keeps Purdue positioned as one of the strongest teams in the country, matching Arizona, Houston, and Duke among the most consistent early-season performers. Therefore, with several ranked teams in action, Friday’s slate features some of the weekend’s most compelling matchups.

College Basketball Top 25 And 1 Rankings: Who’s Rising, Why They’re Here, and What’s Next?

The latest Top 25 And 1 rankings highlight which teams are climbing, which stars are driving momentum, and why certain programs are emerging as early-season contenders. From Arizona’s continued dominance to Purdue’s consistency, each ranking reflects who performed, why they moved, and what lies ahead on their schedule.

Rank

Team

Key Performance / Why They’re Ranked

Record

1

Arizona

Jaden Bradley had 21 pts, 3 rebs in win vs UConn; next: Denver

5-0

2

Purdue

Fletcher Loyer posted 20 pts, 4 rebs vs Memphis; next: Texas Tech

5-0

3

Houston

Kingston Flemings scored 18 pts, 5 ast in big win vs Rider; next: Syracuse

5-0

4

UConn

Solo Ball struggled in loss to Arizona; next: Bryant

4-1

5

BYU

Boskovic shot 2-of-8 in loss to UConn; next: Wisconsin

3-1

6

Florida

Alex Condon delivered 19 pts, 7 rebs in win over Miami; next: Merrimack

3-1

7

Michigan

Lendeborg exploded for 25 pts, 12 rebs vs Middle Tennessee; next: SDSU

4-0

8

Duke

Cameron Boozer recorded 18 pts, 10 rebs vs Kansas; next: Niagara

5-0

9

Louisville

Ryan Conwell had 22 pts in dominant win over Ohio; next: Cincinnati

4-0

10

Alabama

Labaron Philon scored 24 pts, 5 ast in win over Illinois; next: Gonzaga

3-1

11

St. John’s

Dillon Mitchell posted 10 pts, 11 rebs vs Bucknell; next: Iowa State

3-1

12

Iowa State

Tamin Lipsey had 23 pts, 6 rebs vs Stonehill; next: St. John’s

4-0

13

Gonzaga

Braden Huff put up 22 pts, 6 rebs vs Southern Utah; next: Alabama

5-0

14

Illinois

Mirkovic struggled in loss to Alabama; next: LIU

4-1

15

Texas Tech

JT Toppin tallied 21 pts, 9 rebs in win over Wake Forest; next: Purdue

4-1

16

UCLA

Dailey Jr. recorded 15 pts, 10 rebs; Clark struggled vs Arizona; next: Sacramento State

4-1

17

Michigan State

Jaxon Kohler added 20 pts, 5 rebs vs Kentucky; next: Detroit Mercy

4-0

18

Oregon

Bittle delivered 24 pts, 7 rebs vs Oregon State; next: Auburn

4-0

19

Arkansas

Maleek Thomas dropped 26 pts in win vs Winthrop; next: Jackson State

4-1

20

North Carolina

Caleb Wilson had 23 pts, 12 rebs vs Navy; next: St. Bonaventure

5-0

21

Kentucky

Aberdeen struggled vs MSU; next: Loyola Maryland

3-2

22

Tennessee

Gillespie posted 17 pts, 5 ast vs Tennessee State; next: Rutgers

5-0

23

Auburn

Murphy had 19 pts, 7 rebs vs Jackson State; next: Oregon

4-1

24

Wisconsin

Blackwell scored 24 pts, 6 rebs vs SIUE; next: BYU

4-0

25

Ole Miss

AJ Storr added 14 pts, 2 steals vs CS Bakersfield; next: Austin Peay

5-0

26

Kansas

Bryson Tiller struggled in a loss to Duke; next: Notre Dame

3-2

College Basketball Schedule: Friday, November 22, 2025

The schedule of the college basketball 2025 is given below: 

Matchup

Records

Spread

Total

Moneyline

(2) Purdue vs. (15) Texas Tech — Baha Mar Championship Final

PUR 5-0 vs TTU 4-1

Purdue -3.5 (-110)

O/U 153.5 (-115/-105)

PUR -166 / TTU +146

(5) BYU vs. (24) Wisconsin

BYU 3-1 vs WISC 4-0

(6) Florida vs. Merrimack

FLA 3-1

(8) Duke vs. Niagara

DUKE 5-0

(9) Louisville vs. Cincinnati

LOU 4-0

(17) Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy

MSU 4-0

(Source: NCAA)

Conclusion

Therefore, early in the 2025 college basketball season, the Top 25 And 1 is already taking shape, with several contenders showing consistency, depth, and a strong defensive identity. While no single team has yet separated itself, the mix of veteran-led squads and fast-rising programs signals a competitive year ahead. With tougher matchups coming, the next few weeks will reveal which teams can maintain momentum and which ones still need to sharpen up as the road to March begins.

