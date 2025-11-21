College Basketball Power Rankings 2025: Check the Top 25!

College Basketball Rankings 2025: The college basketball rankings are out, with the latest Top 25 And 1 rankings, which keep Arizona at No. 1 for the second straight day. Purdue stays firm at No. 2 after battling through a shaky offensive night. Despite Braden Smith missing 12 of his 14 shot attempts, the Boilermakers avoided an upset against Memphis. They showed why they remain one of the early favourites to contend for a national championship.

The win also keeps Purdue positioned as one of the strongest teams in the country, matching Arizona, Houston, and Duke among the most consistent early-season performers. Therefore, with several ranked teams in action, Friday’s slate features some of the weekend’s most compelling matchups.