Clippers vs Hawks 2025: Game Recap, Stats & Highlights

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 11, 2025, 04:35 EDT

Discover how James Harden shines with a triple-double, but the Hawks edge past the Clippers 105–102. Check full stats, key takeaways, and player performances.

LA Clippers Vs Atlanta Hawks Game Recap 2025
James Harden’s Triple-Double Not Enough as Hawks Defeat Clippers 105–102: Overview 

At the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the Atlanta Hawks (6–5) handed the Los Angeles Clippers (3–7) their fifth consecutive loss, clinching a 105–102 victory on November 10, 2025. Despite a dominant triple-double performance from James Harden, the Hawks’ bench power and late-game execution sealed the result.

 

NBA Games Highlight Things You Must Know About Clippers vs Hawks

Here are the key 5 Things You must know about Clippers vs. Hawks:

1. Harden’s Triple-Double Heroics

James Harden produced a standout all-around performance with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. He shooted 12-for-23 from the field and 6-of-14 from beyond the arc. Moreover, his leadership kept the Clippers competitive throughout, though late turnovers cost them crucial possessions.

2. Vit Krejčí’s Career Night

For the Hawks, Vit Krejčí came off the bench and delivered a career-high 28 points. This included a 8-of-10 shooting from three-point range. His timely shots stretched the Clippers’ defence, giving Atlanta the edge in the second half.

3. Jalen Johnson’s Near Triple-Double

Forward Jalen Johnson contributed significantly with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, narrowly missing a triple-double. His versatility on both ends of the floor proved vital in countering the Clippers’ big men.

4. Clippers’ Rebounding Strength Yet Missed Chances

Ivica Zubac added 13 points and 12 rebounds. This marked his 20th game with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds as a Clipper. Despite out-rebounding Atlanta 42–41, Los Angeles struggled to convert second-chance opportunities and committed 11 turnovers, which swung momentum in Atlanta’s favour.

5. Hawks’ Depth Makes the Difference

Atlanta’s bench outscored the Clippers’ reserves 47–32, led by Krejčí and Onyeka Okongwu, who posted 10 points and six rebounds. Their energy helped offset the absence of Trae Young, who was sidelined due to injury.

Stat Comparison (2025–26 Season Averages)

The table below shows the stats for both Clippers and Hawks: 

Team

PPG

FG%

3P%

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TOV

Clippers

109.7

.483

.363

40.8

25.0

9.4

4.7

16.9

Hawks

115.2

.473

.341

42.7

28.3

9.3

5.2

14.6

Source: NBA

Key Takeaway

Therefore, the LA Clippers have now dropped five straight games despite individual brilliance, while the Hawks continue to find rhythm even without their star guard. Harden’s consistency remains a bright spot, but Los Angeles must tighten late-game defence and turnovers to regain footing in the Western Conference.

    FAQs

    • Why did the LA Clippers lose despite James Harden’s big game?
      +
      Despite Harden’s triple-double, the Clippers’ turnovers and missed second-chance opportunities cost them the game. Atlanta’s bench depth and clutch execution proved decisive.
    • Who led the Atlanta Hawks to victory over the Clippers?
      +
      Vit Krejčí led the Hawks with a career-high 28 points, hitting 8-of-10 three-pointers. His shooting off the bench played a key role in Atlanta’s win.
    • Did James Harden get a triple-double against the Hawks?
      +
      Yes, James Harden recorded a triple-double with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Atlanta Hawks on November 10, 2025, but the Clippers still lost 105–102.

