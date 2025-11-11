James Harden’s Triple-Double Not Enough as Hawks Defeat Clippers 105–102: Overview Starting 5️⃣ vs. Hawks



🏀 James Harden

🏀 Kris Dunn

🏀 Derrick Jones Jr.

🏀 John Collins

🏀 Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/pOLFJt5W4j — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 11, 2025 At the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the Atlanta Hawks (6–5) handed the Los Angeles Clippers (3–7) their fifth consecutive loss, clinching a 105–102 victory on November 10, 2025. Despite a dominant triple-double performance from James Harden, the Hawks’ bench power and late-game execution sealed the result. Here are the key 5 Things You must know about Clippers vs. Hawks: 1. Harden’s Triple-Double Heroics James Harden produced a standout all-around performance with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. He shooted 12-for-23 from the field and 6-of-14 from beyond the arc. Moreover, his leadership kept the Clippers competitive throughout, though late turnovers cost them crucial possessions.

2. Vit Krejčí’s Career Night For the Hawks, Vit Krejčí came off the bench and delivered a career-high 28 points. This included a 8-of-10 shooting from three-point range. His timely shots stretched the Clippers’ defence, giving Atlanta the edge in the second half. 3. Jalen Johnson’s Near Triple-Double Forward Jalen Johnson contributed significantly with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, narrowly missing a triple-double. His versatility on both ends of the floor proved vital in countering the Clippers’ big men. 4. Clippers’ Rebounding Strength Yet Missed Chances Ivica Zubac added 13 points and 12 rebounds. This marked his 20th game with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds as a Clipper. Despite out-rebounding Atlanta 42–41, Los Angeles struggled to convert second-chance opportunities and committed 11 turnovers, which swung momentum in Atlanta’s favour.

5. Hawks' Depth Makes the Difference Atlanta's bench outscored the Clippers' reserves 47–32, led by Krejčí and Onyeka Okongwu, who posted 10 points and six rebounds. Their energy helped offset the absence of Trae Young, who was sidelined due to injury. Stat Comparison (2025–26 Season Averages) The table below shows the stats for both Clippers and Hawks: Team PPG FG% 3P% REB AST STL BLK TOV Clippers 109.7 .483 .363 40.8 25.0 9.4 4.7 16.9 Hawks 115.2 .473 .341 42.7 28.3 9.3 5.2 14.6 Source: NBA Key Takeaway Therefore, the LA Clippers have now dropped five straight games despite individual brilliance, while the Hawks continue to find rhythm even without their star guard. Harden's consistency remains a bright spot, but Los Angeles must tighten late-game defence and turnovers to regain footing in the Western Conference.