Veterans Day 2025 is observed on November 11 every year. It is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honoring military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This day is observed to honor the people who served and protected us in our tough times. Veterans day is a time for Americans to recognize the sacrifices and contributions of veterans throughout history.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are over 18 million veterans living in the United States as of recent data, underscoring the significance of this national observance. Veterans Day differs from Memorial Day, as it specifically celebrates all veterans regardless of whether they died in service.

Veterans day is marked by various ceremonies, parades, and community events across the country, fostering respect and gratitude for those who have served. Read on to know more about Veterans Day, its history, significance, and common traditions observed nationwide.