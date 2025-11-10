U.S. Longest Government Shutdown in History as It Enters 40th Day

Longest Government Shutdown in History: The U.S. government shutdown enters its 40th day today, making it the longest government shutdown in history. The United States government shutdown began on October 1, 2025. It has now stretched into its 40th day, setting a new record for the longest federal shutdown in American history.
This U.S. Government shutdown was caused as the Republicans and Democrats could not agree over federal funding and healthcare subsidies. More than 750,000 federal employees have been furloughed or are working without pay, while essential services face disruption.
According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, this is the longest funding gap since the modern budget process began in 1976, reflecting a deep political impasse affecting millions of Americans and the broader economy. Read about the longest government shutdown in history, its causes and the last government shutdown.
The U.S. government shutdown enters its 40th day today, making it the longest government shutdown in history. The ongoing shutdown, now at 40 days, surpasses the previous record of 35 days set in 2019. As of now, over 750,000 federal workers have been furloughed or working without pay.
Critical agencies, including air traffic control, remain operational but face severe staffing shortages. The government shutdown has caused economic losses estimated at billions, with airspace risks flagged by the Transportation Secretary.
|
Key Information
|
Details
|
Shutdown Start Date
|
October 1, 2025
|
Duration (as of now)
|
40 days
|
Last Government Shutdown
|
35 days (2019)
|
Federal Workers Affected
|
750,000+
|
Main Dispute
|
Federal funding and ACA subsidies
What Caused the Longest Government Shutdown?
The primary cause is the failure of Republicans and Democrats in Congress to agree on a federal budget and spending priorities for the fiscal year starting in October 2025.
-
Democrats are seeking an extension of expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies that Republicans have pushed back against.
-
There is also resistance to Republicans’ spending bills that exclude these healthcare extensions.
Political stalemate worsened by partisan disagreements has stalled all efforts to reopen the government, causing widespread disruption.
When was the Last Government Shutdown?
The last government shutdown before the U.S. Government Shutdown 2025, occurred in late 2018 and early 2019, lasting 35 days, previously the longest in U.S. history. It ended due to escalating disruptions, including severe impacts on air travel and government operations.
That shutdown was centered around disagreements over funding for the border wall proposed by former President Trump. Since 1976, there have been 20 government funding gaps, but only three extended beyond two weeks.
Conclusion
Entering its 40th day, the U.S. government shutdown is the longest in history, driven by deep partisan disputes over the federal budget and healthcare funding. The extensive impact on federal workers and public services highlights the severity of the political deadlock. While some signs of negotiation exist, the resolution remains uncertain, putting continued strain on the economy and everyday Americans.
