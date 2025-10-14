The United States has been on a Government Shutdown since October 01, 2025. But do you know What is the U.S. Government Shutdown? The U.S. government shutdown is a major event where federal operations halt because Congress does not pass the required funding bills on time. This scenario leaves agencies like national parks, museums, and immigration offices either closed or running with skeleton staff.

As of October 2025, around 750,000 federal employees are at risk of being either furloughed or working without pay during the latest shutdown. Read on to learn more about the U.S. government shutdown, causes behind it, impacts and who gets affected and when was the last government shutdown in the U.S.

What is the U.S. Government Shutdown?

A U.S. government shutdown is when federal agencies stop or limit services due to lack of congressional funding approval. Shutdowns have happened multiple times since 1976, with varying duration and impact.