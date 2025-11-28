CTET 2026 Application Form
NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, November 28, 2025

By Sneha Singh
Nov 28, 2025, 02:30 EDT

Get the full breakdown of hints and answers for today's NYT Pips puzzle (November 28, 2025). Find easy, medium, and hard clues, plus links to other NYT games.

NYT Pips
If you are new to Pips, here’s the quick vibe: it’s the New York Times’ domino-style daily puzzle where you place tiles based on color-coded rules. Each colored box gives you a condition, like Equal, Less Than, Greater Than, or a number value that all tile halves inside that space must follow. Only part of a tile may sit inside a zone, so you’ve got to think smart, not just drop pieces randomly.

If you ever played dominoes growing up, this one is basically the solo-player, puzzle-nerd, slightly more brainy cousin. And because the game doesn’t give you step-by-step hints, it’s super normal to get stuck. So here are your full NYT Pips Hints for the easy, medium, and hard for today’s puzzle without spoiling the rest of the grid.

Let’s get into it.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answers

NYT Pips easy (13)

  • Less Than (3): 2-3 (horizontal)

  • Equal (3): 3-5 (horizontal); 2-3 (horizontal); 3-1 (vertical)

  • Equal (1)- Red Space: 1-6 (vertical); 1-0 (vertical); 3-1 (vertical)

  • Number (6): 1-6 (vertical)

Final Answer:

NYT Pips easy final (11)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answers

NYT Pips medium (14)

  • Greater Than (4): 6-3 (vertical)

  • Number (9): 6-3 (vertical); 6-4 (horizontal)

  • Number (10): 5-5 (vertical)

  • Equal (4) - Red Space: 4-1 (vertical); 4-3 (vertical)

  • Number (4): 2-3 (vertical); 1-1 (horizontal)

  • Number (6): 4-6 (vertical); 2-3 (vertical)

Final Answer:

NYT Pips medium final (13)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answers

NYT Pips Hard (14)

  • Number (10): 4-1 (horizontal); 6-0 (vertical)

  • Number (4): 4-1 (horizontal); 3-2 (horizontal)

  • Number (0)r: 6-0 (vertical)

  • Number (12) - Light Blue Space: 3-2 (horizontal); 5-5 (vertical)

  • Number (11): 3-5 (horizontal); 6-4 (horizontal)

  • Number (12) - Purple Space: 6-4 (horizontal); 4-4 (vertical)

  • Number (12) - Green Space: 0-0 (vertical); 6-6 (vertical)

Final Answer:

NYT Pips Hard final (12)

Other NYT Games to Explore

If NYT Pips has become your new favourite, check out other daily brain teasers and games from The New York Times.

That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for November 29, 2025.

