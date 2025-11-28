NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, November 28, 2025

If you are new to Pips, here’s the quick vibe: it’s the New York Times’ domino-style daily puzzle where you place tiles based on color-coded rules. Each colored box gives you a condition, like Equal, Less Than, Greater Than, or a number value that all tile halves inside that space must follow. Only part of a tile may sit inside a zone, so you’ve got to think smart, not just drop pieces randomly.

If you ever played dominoes growing up, this one is basically the solo-player, puzzle-nerd, slightly more brainy cousin. And because the game doesn’t give you step-by-step hints, it’s super normal to get stuck. So here are your full NYT Pips Hints for the easy, medium, and hard for today’s puzzle without spoiling the rest of the grid.

Let’s get into it.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answers