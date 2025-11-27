RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle: Check Hints & Answers, November 27, 2025

By Alisha Louis
Nov 27, 2025, 01:41 EDT

Check the NYT Mini Crossword for November 27, 2025, with fresh clues, helpful hints, and verified answers. NYT Mini puzzle is a quick, fun way to sharpen vocabulary and problem-solving skills, ideal for all experience levels.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle: Check Hints & Answers, November 27, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle: Check Hints & Answers, November 27, 2025

NYT Mini Crossword Answers: Ever wondered what makes the NYT Mini Crossword so popular? It’s a quick, clever puzzle that fits perfectly into your day, offering a stimulating challenge with a smaller grid and smart clues. Whether you’re just starting or you’re a seasoned solver, the Mini Crossword keeps things fresh and accessible.

NYT Mini Crossword clues invites you to think creatively and flex your word knowledge, making it a fun way to sharpen your mind. NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle is a delightful way to explore new words, challenge your brain, and uncover the satisfaction of solving something clever in just a few minutes.

Today NYT Mini Crossword Clues are Thanksgiving special, enjoy your holiday with this puzzle. Below, discover the clues, NYT Mini Crossword hints and NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025, and see how far your puzzle-solving skills can take you. 

NYT Mini Crossword Clues for November 27 With Hints

The NYT Mini Crossword offers a quick mental break, sharpening vocabulary in minutes. Below are the NYT Mini Crossword Clues with First Letter Hints for today’s November 27, 2025 puzzle, organized by Across and Down for efficient solving.

Across

Clue No.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Crossword Hints

1

Enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal

F

8

Back half of a GOAT?

A

9

Sudden urge

I

10

Santa's landing place

R

11

Abstain from eating

F

15

Tough guy

B

18

Ready to use without further assembly

T

19

Some pieces of [circled letters] at the Thanksgiving table

W

Down

1

Inside the foul line, in baseball

F

2

Furry monster with a falsetto

E

3

Pet food brand

A

4

Thanksgiving side dish that can fill the [circled letters]

S

5

Shop ___ you drop

T

6

M M M M

E

7

Billy ___ Williams, actor who played Lando Calrissian in "Star Wars"

D

12

Requests

A

13

"Get what I'm saying?"

S

14

Give it a go

T

15

"I should mention ...," for short

B

16

N.B.A. power forward ___ Hachimura

R

17

Large coffee dispenser

U

Before we reveal any answers, give your brain a quick workout! Try to guess the answers to the NYT Mini Crossword purely from the clues provided. 

If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2-3 answers. 

But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers.

NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun.

Across

Clue No.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Crossword Answers

1

Enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal

FEASTED

8

Back half of a GOAT?

ALLTIME

9

Sudden urge

IMPULSE

10

Santa's landing place

ROOF

11

Abstain from eating

FAST

15

Tough guy

BRUISER

18

Ready to use without further assembly

TURNKEY

19

Some pieces of [circled letters] at the Thanksgiving table

WINGS

Down

1

Inside the foul line, in baseball

FAIR

2

Furry monster with a falsetto

ELMO

3

Pet food brand

ALPO

4

Thanksgiving side dish that can fill the [circled letters]

STUFFING

5

Shop ___ you drop

TIL

6

M M M M

EMS

7

Billy ___ Williams, actor who played Lando Calrissian in "Star Wars"

DEE

12

Requests

ASKS

13

"Get what I'm saying?"

SEE

14

Give it a go

TRY

15

"I should mention ...," for short

BTW

16

N.B.A. power forward ___ Hachimura

RUI

17

Large coffee dispenser

URN

Need help with other NYT games and puzzles, Check Out:

NYT Puzzles and Games' Answers for Today-

NYT Strands Hints for November 27, 2025

NYT Connections Hints for November 27, 2025

NYT Pips Hints Today for November 27, 2025

NYT Wordle Hints Today for November 27, 2025

Conclusion

And that’s today’s NYT Mini Crossword solved! Whether you’re looking to sharpen your vocabulary, practice quick thinking, or just sneak in a fun brain break, the Mini is the perfect daily challenge. Think of it as education disguised as entertainment—something to make you smarter while you smile.

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags