NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle: Check Hints & Answers, November 27, 2025

NYT Mini Crossword Answers: Ever wondered what makes the NYT Mini Crossword so popular? It’s a quick, clever puzzle that fits perfectly into your day, offering a stimulating challenge with a smaller grid and smart clues. Whether you’re just starting or you’re a seasoned solver, the Mini Crossword keeps things fresh and accessible. NYT Mini Crossword clues invites you to think creatively and flex your word knowledge, making it a fun way to sharpen your mind. NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle is a delightful way to explore new words, challenge your brain, and uncover the satisfaction of solving something clever in just a few minutes. Today NYT Mini Crossword Clues are Thanksgiving special, enjoy your holiday with this puzzle. Below, discover the clues, NYT Mini Crossword hints and NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025, and see how far your puzzle-solving skills can take you.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues for November 27 With Hints The NYT Mini Crossword offers a quick mental break, sharpening vocabulary in minutes. Below are the NYT Mini Crossword Clues with First Letter Hints for today’s November 27, 2025 puzzle, organized by Across and Down for efficient solving. Across Clue No. NYT Mini Crossword Clues NYT Mini Crossword Hints 1 Enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal F 8 Back half of a GOAT? A 9 Sudden urge I 10 Santa's landing place R 11 Abstain from eating F 15 Tough guy B 18 Ready to use without further assembly T 19 Some pieces of [circled letters] at the Thanksgiving table W Down 1 Inside the foul line, in baseball F 2 Furry monster with a falsetto E 3 Pet food brand A 4 Thanksgiving side dish that can fill the [circled letters] S 5 Shop ___ you drop T 6 M M M M E 7 Billy ___ Williams, actor who played Lando Calrissian in "Star Wars" D 12 Requests A 13 "Get what I'm saying?" S 14 Give it a go T 15 "I should mention ...," for short B 16 N.B.A. power forward ___ Hachimura R 17 Large coffee dispenser U

Before we reveal any answers, give your brain a quick workout! Try to guess the answers to the NYT Mini Crossword purely from the clues provided. If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2-3 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across Clue No. NYT Mini Crossword Clues NYT Mini Crossword Answers 1 Enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal FEASTED 8 Back half of a GOAT? ALLTIME 9 Sudden urge IMPULSE 10 Santa's landing place ROOF 11 Abstain from eating FAST 15 Tough guy BRUISER 18 Ready to use without further assembly TURNKEY 19 Some pieces of [circled letters] at the Thanksgiving table WINGS Down 1 Inside the foul line, in baseball FAIR 2 Furry monster with a falsetto ELMO 3 Pet food brand ALPO 4 Thanksgiving side dish that can fill the [circled letters] STUFFING 5 Shop ___ you drop TIL 6 M M M M EMS 7 Billy ___ Williams, actor who played Lando Calrissian in "Star Wars" DEE 12 Requests ASKS 13 "Get what I'm saying?" SEE 14 Give it a go TRY 15 "I should mention ...," for short BTW 16 N.B.A. power forward ___ Hachimura RUI 17 Large coffee dispenser URN