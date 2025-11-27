RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, November 27, 2025

By Sneha Singh
Nov 27, 2025, 02:30 EDT

NYT Pips daily hints and answers for November 27, 2025. Get clues for Easy, Medium, and Hard levels for the New York Times' addictive domino-style puzzle.

NYT Pips
NYT Pips

Pips, the New York Times’ latest daily puzzle, is basically a solo version of dominoes, where you place tiles either vertically or horizontally on a grid. But unlike regular dominoes, matching numbers is not the main goal. Instead, the board has colour-coded spaces, each with its own rule.

Some spaces ask you to add up to a number, some require all tile halves to be equal, and others set conditions like less than, greater than, or not equal. Half tiles can fall inside or outside a zone; only the part inside matters. Your work is to pick the right dominoes and place them so the space’s rule is met.

So, if you have been trying out Pips, you already know it's low-key addictive. The game dropped in August 2025, and ever since, it has been giving players a fresh twist on classic domino logic. 

Here we are, with our daily NYT Pips Hints & Answer of today, ie, 27 November 2025. 

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answers

Nyt pips easy (40)

  • Number (3): 0-5, placed horizontally

  • Number (5): 0-5, placed horizontally

  • Number (1): 0-5, placed horizontally

  • Number (2): 0-5, placed horizontally

Final Answer:

Nyt pips easy final (31)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answers

Nyt pips medium (44)

  • Less Than (3): 0-4, placed horizontally

  • Equal (4)- Red Space: 0-4, placed horizontally, 4-3, placed vertically

  • Equal (5)- Light Blue Space: 5-5, placed vertically

  • Equal (4)- Green Space: 4-4, placed horizontally, 4-5, placed horizontally

  • Number (6): 6-1, placed horizontally, 4-5, placed horizontally

Final Answer:

Nyt pips medium final (35)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answers

Nyt pips hard (35)

  • Number (12): 2-6, placed vertically, 6-0, placed horizontally

  • Greater Than (2): 3-6, placed horizontally

  • Equal (6)- Light Blue Space: 3-6, placed horizontally, 6-4, placed vertically

  • Equal (4)- Dark Blue Space: 1-4, placed horizontally, 6-4, placed vertically

  • Equal (0): 5-0, placed horizontally, 6-0, placed horizontally, 0-0, placed vertically, 0-2, placed vertically

  • Equal (5)- Green Space: 5-5, placed vertically, 5-4, placed vertically

  • Equal (2)-  Red Space: 0-2, placed vertically, 2-4, placed horizontally

  • Equal (4)- Light Blue Space: 5-4, placed vertically, 2-4, placed horizontally

Final Answer:

Nyt pips hard final (35)

Other NYT Games to Explore

If NYT Pips has become your new favourite, check out other daily brain teasers and games from The New York Times.

That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for November 28, 2025. 

