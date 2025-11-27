NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, November 27, 2025

Pips, the New York Times’ latest daily puzzle, is basically a solo version of dominoes, where you place tiles either vertically or horizontally on a grid. But unlike regular dominoes, matching numbers is not the main goal. Instead, the board has colour-coded spaces, each with its own rule.

Some spaces ask you to add up to a number, some require all tile halves to be equal, and others set conditions like less than, greater than, or not equal. Half tiles can fall inside or outside a zone; only the part inside matters. Your work is to pick the right dominoes and place them so the space’s rule is met.

So, if you have been trying out Pips, you already know it's low-key addictive. The game dropped in August 2025, and ever since, it has been giving players a fresh twist on classic domino logic.

Here we are, with our daily NYT Pips Hints & Answer of today, ie, 27 November 2025.