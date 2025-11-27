NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, November 27, 2025

Pips, the New York Times’ latest daily puzzle, is basically a solo version of dominoes, where you place tiles either vertically or horizontally on a grid. But unlike regular dominoes, matching numbers is not the main goal. Instead, the board has colour-coded spaces, each with its own rule.
Some spaces ask you to add up to a number, some require all tile halves to be equal, and others set conditions like less than, greater than, or not equal. Half tiles can fall inside or outside a zone; only the part inside matters. Your work is to pick the right dominoes and place them so the space’s rule is met.
So, if you have been trying out Pips, you already know it's low-key addictive. The game dropped in August 2025, and ever since, it has been giving players a fresh twist on classic domino logic.
Here we are, with our daily NYT Pips Hints & Answer of today, ie, 27 November 2025.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answers
-
Number (3): 0-5, placed horizontally
-
Number (5): 0-5, placed horizontally
-
Number (1): 0-5, placed horizontally
-
Number (2): 0-5, placed horizontally
Final Answer:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answers
-
Less Than (3): 0-4, placed horizontally
-
Equal (4)- Red Space: 0-4, placed horizontally, 4-3, placed vertically
-
Equal (5)- Light Blue Space: 5-5, placed vertically
-
Equal (4)- Green Space: 4-4, placed horizontally, 4-5, placed horizontally
-
Number (6): 6-1, placed horizontally, 4-5, placed horizontally
Final Answer:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answers
-
Number (12): 2-6, placed vertically, 6-0, placed horizontally
-
Greater Than (2): 3-6, placed horizontally
-
Equal (6)- Light Blue Space: 3-6, placed horizontally, 6-4, placed vertically
-
Equal (4)- Dark Blue Space: 1-4, placed horizontally, 6-4, placed vertically
-
Equal (0): 5-0, placed horizontally, 6-0, placed horizontally, 0-0, placed vertically, 0-2, placed vertically
-
Equal (5)- Green Space: 5-5, placed vertically, 5-4, placed vertically
-
Equal (2)- Red Space: 0-2, placed vertically, 2-4, placed horizontally
-
Equal (4)- Light Blue Space: 5-4, placed vertically, 2-4, placed horizontally
Final Answer:
Other NYT Games to Explore
If NYT Pips has become your new favourite, check out other daily brain teasers and games from The New York Times.
-
NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1622): Check Clues, Answers, November 27, 2025
-
NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle: Check Hints & Answers, November 26, 2025
-
NYT Connections Hints Today: Check Answers and Clues, November 26, 2025
-
NYT Strands Today: Check Hints, Spangram, November 26, 2025!
That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for November 28, 2025.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation