AILET 2026 Admit Card Released, Download Hall Ticket at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Key Points
- Download the AILET 2026 admit card using your username and password
- AILET 2026 to be held on December 14, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM
- AILET admit card and id proof mandatory for exam day
AILET 2026 Admit Card: The National Law University, Delhi,h as released the AILET - All India Law Entrance Test - 2026 admit card. Candidates appearing for the law entrance exam scheduled for December 14, 2025, can visit the official website to download the hall ticket.
According to the official notification issued, the window for candidates to download the AILET 2026 admit card will be available until 1:30 PM on December 14, 2025. The AILET 2026 exam is scheduled to be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on the same day. Candidates must make sure they download their hall tickets from the login link on the official website before the exam. The admit card is a mandatory document along with a valid id proof to be carried by students to the exam centre.
AILET 2026 admit card is available in the candidate login link on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can log in with their User name (Email ID) and Password. A direct link to download the AILET admit card 2026 is also provided below
AILET 2026 Admit Card - Click Here
How to Download AILET 2026 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download the AILET admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET
Step 2: Click on the AILET 2026 login
Step 3: Login using the user name (Email ID) and password
Step 4: The AILET admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference
AILET 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned
The AILET 2026 admit card is to be downloaded as a PDF document. The admit card will include the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of Exam
- Exam centre name and address
- Reporting time
- Exam schedule
- Candidate photograph and signature image
- Instructions for candidates
