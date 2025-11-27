RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

AILET 2026 Admit Card Released, Download Hall Ticket at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 27, 2025, 09:16 IST

AILET 2026 admit card is now available for download on the official website. Candidates can download the hall tickets until 1:30 PM on December 14, 2025. Get the direct link here to download.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AILET 2026 Admit Card Released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2026 Admit Card Released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Download the AILET 2026 admit card using your username and password
  • AILET 2026 to be held on December 14, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM
  • AILET admit card and id proof mandatory for exam day

AILET 2026 Admit Card: The National Law University, Delhi,h as released the AILET - All India Law Entrance Test - 2026 admit card. Candidates appearing for the law entrance exam scheduled for December 14, 2025, can visit the official website to download the hall ticket.

According to the official notification issued, the window for candidates to download the AILET 2026 admit card will be available until 1:30 PM on December 14, 2025. The AILET 2026 exam is scheduled to be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on the same day. Candidates must make sure they download their hall tickets from the login link on the official website before the exam. The admit card is a mandatory document along with a valid id proof to be carried by students to the exam centre.

AILET 2026 admit card is available in the candidate login link on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can log in with their User name (Email ID) and Password. A direct link to download the AILET admit card 2026 is also provided below

AILET 2026 Admit Card - Click Here

How to Download AILET 2026 Admit Card

The link for candidates to download the AILET admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET

Step 2: Click on the AILET 2026 login

Step 3: Login using the user name (Email ID) and password

Step 4: The AILET admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

AILET 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

The AILET 2026 admit card is to be downloaded as a PDF document. The admit card will include the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of Exam
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Reporting time
  • Exam schedule
  • Candidate photograph and signature image
  • Instructions for candidates
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News