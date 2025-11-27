AILET 2026 Admit Card Released, Download Hall Ticket at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2026 Admit Card: The National Law University, Delhi,h as released the AILET - All India Law Entrance Test - 2026 admit card. Candidates appearing for the law entrance exam scheduled for December 14, 2025, can visit the official website to download the hall ticket.

According to the official notification issued, the window for candidates to download the AILET 2026 admit card will be available until 1:30 PM on December 14, 2025. The AILET 2026 exam is scheduled to be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on the same day. Candidates must make sure they download their hall tickets from the login link on the official website before the exam. The admit card is a mandatory document along with a valid id proof to be carried by students to the exam centre.

AILET 2026 admit card is available in the candidate login link on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can log in with their User name (Email ID) and Password. A direct link to download the AILET admit card 2026 is also provided below