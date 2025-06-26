Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Siddharth University Result 2025 Released at suksn.edu.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Siddharth University Result 2025 OUT: Siddharth University declared the odd semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the suksn.edu.in result PDF.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 7, 2025, 15:38 IST
Get the Direct link to download Siddharth University Result 2025 PDF here.
Get the Direct link to download Siddharth University Result 2025 PDF here.

Siddharth University Result 2025: Siddharth University has recently released the odd semester NEP results of Regular, Back, Ex-Student, Improvement, and Reappear for various courses like LLB, BBA, BCA, BSc, BA, BCom, BSc (Home Science), MA, MCom, MSC and MBA for session 2024-25. Siddharth University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- suksn.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their suksn.edu.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Siddharth University results by their roll number. 

Siddharth University Odd Semester Results 2025

As per the latest update, Siddharth University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Siddharth University results on the official exam portal of the University- suksn.edu.in. 

Siddharth University Odd Semester Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Siddharth University Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Siddharth University results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - suksn.edu.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Select type of exam, session and click on it.

Step 5: Check your course in the list

Step 6: Enter the roll number, captcha and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 7: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download Siddharth University Results 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of Siddharth University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

BBA-I Year (I Semester) (NEP)

Click here

BBA-II Year (III Semester) (NEP)

Click here

BBA-III Year (V Semester) (NEP)

Click here

BCA-I Year (I Semester) (NEP)

Click here

BCA-II Year (III Semester) (NEP)

Click here

BCA-III Year (I Semester) (NEP)

Click here

LLB-I Year (I Semester)

Click here

LLB-II Year (III Semester)

Click here

LLB-III Year (V Semester)

Click here

BA-I Year (I Semester) (NEP)

Click here

BCom-I Year (I Semester) (NEP)

Click here

BSc-I Year (I Semester) (NEP)

Click here

BA-II Year (III Semester) (NEP)

Click here

BA-III Year (V Semester) (NEP)

 Click here

BCom-II Year (III Semester) (NEP)

 Click here

BCom-III Year (V Semester) (NEP)

 Click here

BSc (Home Science) I Semester (NEP)

 Click here

BSc (Home Science) V Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (Ancient History) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (Economics) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (Education) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (English) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (History) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (Geography) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (Home Science) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (Political Science) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (Psychology) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (Sanskrit) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA (Hindi) III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MCom I Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MCom III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MSc (Biotechnology)  I Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MSc (Biotechnology)  III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MSc (Botany)  I Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MSc (Botany)  III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MSc (Chemistry)  I Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MSc (Chemistry)  III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA/MSc (Mathematics)  I Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MA/MSc (Mathematics)  III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MSc (Physics)  I Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MSc (Physics)  III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MSc (Physics)  II Year (III Semester)

 Click here

MSc (Botany)  II Year (III Semester)

 Click here

MCom II Year (III Semester)

 Click here

MBA  III Semester (NEP)

 Click here

MBA  I Semester (NEP)

 Click here

Siddharth University: Highlights

Siddharth University is situated in Kapilvastu, Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 2015. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Siddharth University offers diploma, UG, PG, diplomas, and certificate programs in various disciplines like Arts, Commerce, Science, and Home Science.

The University has more than 250 colleges affiliated with it from six districts of Uttar Pradesh- Maharajghanj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, Basti and Shravasti.

Siddharth University: Highlights

University Name

Siddharth University

Established

2015

Location

Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

Siddharth University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News