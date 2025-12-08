School Holiday on December 9, 2025 (Tuesday): Schools in THESE States Closed Tomorrow Due to Weather Conditions & Local Events

School Holiday December 9, 2025: Several states across India have announced school holidays for December 9, 2025, due to harsh weather conditions, regional events, local body elections, and administrative reasons. From cold wave closures in Jammu & Kashmir to local elections in Kerala and rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu, multiple regions have issued important updates for students and parents.
Here is the state-wise list of school closures on December 9, along with extended holiday announcements from December 8 to 14 in several states.
School Holidays from December 8 to 14: All Major Updates
Schools in many states are observing holidays through December 8–14 due to cold wave conditions, rainfall, elections, and local observances. Several districts in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra have already announced closures and may extend them depending on local situations.
Key Highlights
-
Multiple states have declared holidays citing student safety concerns.
-
Weather disruptions and local events continue to affect school functioning.
-
Parents are advised to check district-wise announcements regularly.
Jammu & Kashmir: Week-Long School Closure Due to Severe Cold Wave
Extreme winter conditions have led to a week-long holiday in Jammu & Kashmir’s winter zone schools. Dense fog, sub-zero temperatures, and early snowfall have made it unsafe for children to travel.
What’s Announced?
-
Schools in the winter zone (mainly hilly districts) will remain closed from December 8 to December 14.
-
Pre-primary to Class 8 schools will remain closed for the entire month of December.
-
Cold wave has intensified due to early snowfall and harsh winds.
Kerala: Schools Closed on December 9 & 11 Due to Local Body Elections
Kerala has declared school holidays on December 9 and December 11, 2025, for the two-phase local body elections. Schools will be used as polling booths and for election arrangements.
December 9 Holiday – Districts Affected
-
Thiruvananthapuram
-
Kollam
-
Pathanamthitta
-
Alappuzha
-
Kottayam
-
Idukki
-
Ernakulam
December 11 Holiday – Districts Affected
-
Thrissur
-
Palakkad
-
Malappuram
-
Kozhikode
-
Wayanad
-
Kannur
-
Kasaragod
Key Highlights
-
Phase 1 Elections: December 9
-
Phase 2 Elections: December 11
-
All government and private schools will remain closed on respective days
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Schools Closed Due to Cyclone Ditwah Rains
Heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Ditwah has created waterlogging, unsafe roads, and transport disruption. The weather system continues to affect Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions.
Tamil Nadu Updates
Tamil Nadu continues to experience widespread rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leading to district-wise precautionary school closures. Several regions, especially in the northern coastal belt, remain on high alert due to persistent showers, waterlogging, and strong winds.
District Situation
-
Several districts have declared precautionary holidays, mainly for Classes 1–8, to ensure student safety.
-
Coastal districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur remain on alert as rain bands continue to impact these regions.
-
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall over the next 24–48 hours, prompting district administrations to review weather conditions daily.
Key Points
-
Schools may remain closed depending on local weather warnings and rainfall intensity.
-
Holiday on 9 December has already been confirmed in several rain-affected districts.
-
Parents should follow district collector announcements and school-level notifications for last-minute updates.
Maharashtra: Teachers’ Strike Disrupts Classes Across the State
A massive teachers’ and non-teaching staff strike has led to widespread disruption in Maharashtra.
Situation Overview
-
Nearly 18,000 out of 25,000 schools have stopped teaching activities.
-
Classes 9 and 10 are most affected.
-
Marathwada region has seen the maximum closures, while Mumbai remains less impacted.
Key Points
-
Cause: Statewide strike
-
Duration: May extend depending on negotiations
-
Impact: Schools operating with partial or no staff
Meghalaya: Schools to Remain Closed on December 12
The Meghalaya government has announced a statewide holiday on December 12, 2025.
Reason for Holiday
-
To observe the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a revered freedom fighter.
Important Points
-
Date: December 12, 2025
-
Holiday applicable to all schools across Meghalaya
-
Observed every year in honour of the historical figure
Other Regional Updates for December 9 & Nearby Dates
Puducherry
-
Rainfall continues; schools may declare short-notice closures depending on local alerts.
Andhra Pradesh (Coastal Areas)
-
Moderate rainfall reported; precautionary holiday may be declared in affected mandals.
North-East Hill States
-
Some districts are monitoring low temperatures and fog, with advisories issued for morning timings.
School closures on December 9, 2025 are a result of weather disruptions, election duties, local events, and administrative issues. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with local district notices, school circulars, and official announcements, as conditions in many states remain dynamic.
