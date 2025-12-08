School Holiday on December 9, 2025 (Tuesday): Schools in THESE States Closed Tomorrow Due to Weather Conditions & Local Events

School Holiday December 9, 2025: Several states across India have announced school holidays for December 9, 2025, due to harsh weather conditions, regional events, local body elections, and administrative reasons. From cold wave closures in Jammu & Kashmir to local elections in Kerala and rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu, multiple regions have issued important updates for students and parents.

Here is the state-wise list of school closures on December 9, along with extended holiday announcements from December 8 to 14 in several states.

School Holidays from December 8 to 14: All Major Updates

Schools in many states are observing holidays through December 8–14 due to cold wave conditions, rainfall, elections, and local observances. Several districts in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra have already announced closures and may extend them depending on local situations.