RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Shift Timing & Exam City

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is releasing the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 on its official regional websites of RRB such as rrb.digialm.com and rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB is daily conducting the Group D exam 2025 between November 27, 2025 and January 16, 2026. It is expected that approximately 1.08 crore will attempt the Computer Based Test (CBT) during this duration.

An RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Before releasing the admit card, RRB releases the city intimation slip approximately 10 days before the exam, which helps candidates in planning their travel and accommodation. RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Release Date RRB is daily releasing the Group D Admit Card 2025 on its official website starting from November 24, 2025. The RRB Group D Hall Ticket is released 4 days before the examination, which contains the examination centre details, candidates' roll number, registration, photo signature and shift timings, etc. Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card by providing their registration number and password.

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card (Direct Link) The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 direct link is active on the official regional website of RRB. Candidates whose city slip is released can now download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 by visiting rrb.digialm.com or by regional websites such as RRB Chandigarh, RRB Mumbai, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Chennai, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Group D Admit Card. RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Direct Link RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 RRB is activating the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 approximately 10 days before the examination date. The city slip informs candidates about the date of examination as well as the city of examination so that candidates can prepare themselves for travel and accommodation. Click on the direct link below to check the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025.

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Click Here RRB Exam Date & Shift Timings The RRB Group D Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between November 27, 2025 and January 16, 2026. The RRB Group D Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted daily in three shifts, Where, the first shift begins around 9:00 AM, the second shift in the early afternoon, and the third shift in the evening. For the exam RRB Group D Shift Timings, candidates must check their RRB Group D Admit Card 2025. RRB Group D Selection Process & Physical Test (PET) The RRB Group D Selection Process 2025 consists of a Computer-Based Test (CBT), which will be followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The RRB Group D PET includes running 1,000 metres within 4 minutes and 15 seconds and lifting and carrying a weight of 35 kg for 100 metres within a specified time. Female candidates are required to run 1,000 metres within 5 minutes and 40 seconds and carry 20 kg for 100 metres.