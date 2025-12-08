School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading provides a comprehensive, global overview, keeping you informed and connected with the latest updates across national and international events, sports, business, science, and technology.
Staying updated with current events is essential for students. It expands your understanding beyond the classroom, highlighting national progress and challenges. This practice not only enhances general knowledge but also fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens your perspective on topics relevant to your future. With this in mind, let's turn our attention to today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
India–Nepal Cultural Festival Begins in Lumbini
PM Modi’s Vande Mataram Speech Called Historic
Lok Sabha begins discussion on 150th anniversary of the National Song Vande Mataram
Over 5.86 Lakh PNRs Cancelled and Refunded: Aviation Ministry
No Compromise on Air Safety: Civil Aviation Minister
PIB Fact Check: No Free Scooty Scheme Announced
Over 10 Cr Free LPG connections Given to Beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojana: Union Minister Suresh Gopi
India Participates at 4th Annual Quad Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster in Honolulu, Hawaii
FM Sitharaman Moves “Health Security se National Security Cess Bill” for Discussion in Rajya Sabha
Govt Engages with RBI & Regulators to Curb Unauthorized Digital Loan Apps
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker arrives in New Delhi to advance strategic partnership
EAM Dr S Jaishankar meets EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in New Delhi
Bushfire destroys homes in Dolphin Sands, Australia
Japan summons Chinese Ambassador over Liaoning carrier’s activity
Nigeria confirms rescue of 100 abducted children from Niger State school
India opens new consulate building in Shanghai to boost bilateral engagement
India and European Union to resume talks on Free Trade Agreement in New Delhi today
India Provides 300 Tonnes of Emergency Relief to Sri Lanka Under Operation Sagar Bandhu
Israel Says Ties With India Strong, Sees ‘Endless Opportunities’ for Collaboration
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
India beat Wales 3-1 in FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 9/16 qualifier in Santiago
India to host Squash World Cup for third consecutive time in Chennai
India defeats hosts South Africa 5-2 in first match of men’s hockey series in Cape Town
Germany beats India 5-1 in FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semifinals
Simranpreet Kaur Brar Wins Gold in Women’s 25m Pistol at ISSF World Cup Final 2025
Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Silver in 50m Rifle 3-Positions at ISSF World Cup Final
Sanskar Saraswat Clinches Men’s Singles Title at 2025 Guwahati Masters
India Men’s Hockey Team Faces South Africa in Three-Match Series at Cape Town
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
Sensex & Nifty Rebound After Four-Day Losing Streak
Sensex, Nifty slip for fourth consecutive session
Land & property transactions are driving India’s economy in big way, says DoLR Secretary Manoj Joshi
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Hitting Record Highs; Broader Market Ends Mixed”
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
Assam makes state history and geography mandatory subjects for Classes 6 to 8
UPSC CSE 2024: Topper Shakti Dubey secures UP cadre as Ministry releases IAS list
2,620 additional Neet PG seats added. Candidates can fill choices till December 9
Only top 2.5 lakh JEE main performers can appear for JEE Advanced 2026 on May 17
Thought of the Day
"Success is not a destination, but a continuous journey of small, smart steps."
Meaning: This thought reminds students that truly great achievement doesn't happen just by luck or by reaching one single goal (like getting into a specific university). Success is built day by day, through consistent effort and good, small decisions. It tells you to focus on the process—like spending one hour studying every day, correctly fixing one hard problem, or showing up prepared for class. If you commit to these "small, smart steps" constantly, the big results will naturally follow.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
