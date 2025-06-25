Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

(Updated) Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly with Its Meaning

Word of the Day For School Assembly In English: This article is for students and people who want to improve their vocabulary. We are providing five new words, meanings, and usage that are given here to improve your communication skills.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 8, 2025, 17:39 IST
Get here list of Words of the Day for Morning School Assembly
Get here list of Words of the Day for Morning School Assembly

Making it a daily habit to learn a new word is a fantastic way to boost your vocabulary and broaden your understanding of the world. This simple practice significantly enriches your conversations, making them more engaging and meaningful for everyone involved. A diverse vocabulary not only builds your confidence when you speak and write, but it also empowers you to contribute effectively to any discussion, helping you connect with others more smoothly and deeply. 

Expanding your knowledge through consistent word learning is truly an investment in your personal and professional future. It can unlock new possibilities and equip you to navigate both social situations and career paths with greater ease and effectiveness. In this article, we've handpicked the Top 5 essential words for school students to learn. These selections vary from easy to moderately challenging, ensuring they are simple to grasp and immediately useful in your everyday conversations!

Check: Top 100+ Thought Of The Day For School Assembly In English And Hindi

Word of the Day for School Students - Complete List

Here are five English words which are presented below with its meaning, part of speech, sentence, synonyms, and antonyms. Check Below: 

Here is a table with 25+ words, their meanings, parts of speech, synonyms, and antonyms:

WordMeaningPart of SpeechSynonymsAntonyms
Eloquent Fluent or persuasive in speaking or writing. Adjective Articulate, Expressive, Fluent Inarticulate, Mumbled, Unclear
Woebegone Sad or miserable in appearance. Adjective Sorrowful, Downcast, Dejected Cheerful, Joyful, Happy
Vibrant Full of energy and life. Adjective Lively, Bright, Radiant Dull, Dreary
Adversity Difficult or unpleasant situation. Noun Hardship, Difficulty Ease, Comfort
Candid Truthful and straightforward. Adjective Honest, Frank Dishonest, Deceptive
Meticulous Showing great attention to detail. Adjective Careful, Precise Careless, Hasty
Inspire To make someone feel motivated or encouraged. Verb Encourage, Stimulate Discourage, Deter
Plausible Seeming reasonable or probable. Adjective Believable, Credible Implausible, Unlikely
Emerge To come into view or become visible. Verb Appear, Surface Disappear, Vanish
Optimistic Hopeful and confident about the future. Adjective Positive, Hopeful Pessimistic, Gloomy
Serene Calm, peaceful, and untroubled. Adjective Tranquil, Peaceful Agitated, Troubled
Benevolent Well-meaning and kindly. Adjective Kind, Generous Malevolent, Cruel
Vast Very large in size or extent. Adjective Huge, Immense Small, Limited
Zealous Showing great enthusiasm and energy. Adjective Enthusiastic, Passionate Indifferent, Apathetic
Diligent Showing care and effort in work or duties. Adjective Hardworking, Industrious Lazy, Negligent
Gratitude The quality of being thankful; readiness to return kindness. Noun Thankfulness, Appreciation Ingratitude, Discontent
Avid Having a keen interest or enthusiasm for something. Adjective Enthusiastic, Passionate Indifferent, Apathetic
Skeptical Doubtful or questioning the truth of something. Adjective Doubtful, Suspicious Trusting, Convinced
Resilient Able to recover quickly from difficulties or setbacks. Adjective Tough, Strong Fragile, Weak
Trivial Of little value or importance. Adjective Insignificant, Minor Important, Significant
Proficient Skilled and competent in doing something. Adjective Skilled, Expert Incompetent, Unskilled
Innovative Introducing or using new ideas or methods. Adjective Creative, Inventive Traditional, Unimaginative
Discreet Careful and prudent in speech or actions. Adjective Cautious, Tactful Indiscreet, Careless
Fleeting Lasting for a very short time. Adjective Brief, Short-lived Permanent, Endless
Altruistic Showing selfless concern for others' well-being. Adjective Selfless, Generous Selfish, Greedy
Fortitude Courage in facing difficulties. Noun Strength, Courage Weakness, Fear
Ponder To think about something carefully, especially before making a decision. Verb Contemplate, Consider Ignore, Disregard
Concur To agree or have the same opinion. Verb Agree, Approve Disagree, Oppose
Incessant Continuing without interruption. Adjective Constant, Unceasing Intermittent, Stopping
Precarious Dangerous or unstable. Adjective Risky, Unstable Safe, Secure
Enervate To make someone feel drained of energy or vitality. Verb Exhaust, Weaken Energize, Invigorate
Glimpse A brief or quick view. Noun/Verb Peek, glance Stare, gaze
Humble Modest or low in rank, not proud. Adjective Modest, unassuming, meek Arrogant, proud
Dusk The period of partial darkness between day and night. Noun Twilight, evening, sunset Dawn, daylight
Quaint Attractively unusual or old-fashioned. Adjective Charming, picturesque, old-fashioned Modern, ordinary
Gleam A brief or faint light. Noun/Verb Shine, glow, sparkle Dull, darkness
Brisk Energetic, quick, and active. Adjective Quick, lively, energetic Slow, sluggish
Spry Agile and lively, especially for one's age. Adjective Active, nimble, lively Clumsy, sluggish
Lurk To remain hidden while waiting to do something, often secretly. Verb Hide, sneak, crouch Appear, emerge
Vivid Producing powerful feelings or strong, clear images in the mind. Adjective Bright, clear, intense Dull, vague
Frolic To play and move about cheerfully. Verb Play, romp, dance Languish, sulk
Bliss Perfect happiness, great joy. Noun Joy, ecstasy, delight Misery, sorrow
Mellow Soft, smooth, or pleasing in flavor, tone, or feeling. Adjective Soft, smooth, gentle Harsh, bitter
Serene Calm, peaceful, and untroubled. Adjective Peaceful, tranquil, calm Agitated, chaotic
Soothe To gently calm or comfort. Verb Calm, comfort, relax Agitate, irritate
Gloom A state of partial or total darkness; sadness or depression. Noun Darkness, melancholy, despair Happiness, joy
Zealous Full of intense enthusiasm or passion for something. Adjective Passionate, fervent, enthusiastic Indifferent, apathetic
Luminous Giving off light; bright or shining. Adjective Radiant, glowing, bright Dim, dull
Euphoria A feeling of intense excitement and happiness. Noun Ecstasy, bliss, joy Depression, despair
Tranquil Free from disturbance; calm and peaceful. Adjective Calm, peaceful, serene Agitated, turbulent
Camaraderie Mutual trust and friendship among people. Noun Friendship, Fellowship, Companionship Hostility, Enmity
Dynamic Constantly changing or active. Adjective Energetic, Vibrant, Lively Energetic, Vibrant, Lively
Fathom To understand or comprehend after much thought. Verb Understand, Grasp, Comprehend Misunderstand, Confuse
Jovial Cheerful and friendly. Adjective Happy, Merry, Cheerful Morose, Gloomy
Melancholy A deep, persistent sadness. Noun Sorrow, Despondency, Gloom Joy, Happiness
Nuance A subtle difference or distinction. Noun Subtlety, Refinement, Shade Obviousness, Clarity
Quell To put an end to something, typically by force. Verb Suppress, Subdue, Extinguish Incite, Encourage
Stagnant Not flowing or changing; inactive or dull. Adjective Still, Motionless, Dormant Active, Dynamic
Tantamount Equivalent in seriousness or effect. Adjective Equal, Comparable, Identical Dissimilar, Different
Zenith The time at which something is most powerful or successful. Noun Apex, Peak, Acme Nadir, Bottom, Lowest point
Wane (Of the moon) have a progressively smaller part of its visible surface illuminated. (Of a quality, feeling, or power) decrease in vigor, power, or extent; become weaker. Verb Diminish, Decrease, Decline Grow, Increase, Wax
Undulate Move with a smooth wavelike motion. Verb Ripple, Wave, Swell Stagnate, Remain still
Magnanimous Generous or forgiving, especially toward a rival or less powerful person. Adjective Generous, Benevolent, Forgiving Petty, Vindictive, Selfish
Grit Courage and resolve; strength of character. Noun Determination, Courage, Tenacity Cowardice, Weakness

This table covers a wide range of vocabulary and provides a comprehensive look at each word's usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Also Read: Top Antonyms with Meaning for School Students

100+ Question of the Day for School Students: Questions with Answers for School Assembly

Informal Letter Format

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News