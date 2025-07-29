RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Matsya University Result 2024 OUT at rrbmuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download RRBMU UG and PG Marksheet

Matsya University Result 2024 OUT: Matsya University declared the results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link and the steps to download the Matsya University results 2024.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 29, 2025, 19:05 IST
Direct link to download Matsya University Result 2024 PDF here.
RRBMU Result 2024: Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BA, MA and other exams. Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University Results 2024 has been released online on the official website- rrbmuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Matsya University results 2024 through their roll number.

Matsya University Result 2025 [Latest Result]

RRBMU Result 2024

As per the latest update, Matsya University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Matsya University results on the official exam portal of the University- rrbmuniv.ac.in. 

Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University Result 2024

 Click here

How to Check RRBMU Results 2024.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Matsya University results 2024. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rrbmuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List 2024’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Check Matsya University Results 2024

Check the direct link here for Matsya University results for various examinations.

Examination

Result Date

Result Link

MA Previous Urdu Exam- 2024

September 10, 2024

 Click here

MA (Final) Urdu Exam-2024

September 10, 2024

 Click here

MA/MSc (Previous) Geography Exam-2024

August 09, 2024

 Click here

MA/MSc (Final) Geography Exam-2024

August 09, 2024

 Click here

BA (Additional)  Exam-2024

August 07, 2024

 Click here

BA Part-II Exam-2024

August 05, 2024

Click here

Matsya University: Highlights

Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University, is located in Alwar, Rajasthan. It was established in 1927 and renamed Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University in 2014. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Arts.

The RRBMU has jurisdiction over all colleges in the Alwar district.

Matsya University: Highlights

University Name

Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University

Established

1927

Location

Alwar, Rajasthan

Matsya University Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
FAQs

  • Is Matsya University Result 2024 Declared for MA Previous?
    +
    Yes, Matsya University has released the results of MA Previous on its official website. Matsya University result 2024 has been released by the Controller of Examination.
  • How to check Matsya University result 2024?
    +
    Matsya University result 2024 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Matsya University results on this page.
