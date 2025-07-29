Matsya University Result 2024 OUT at rrbmuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download RRBMU UG and PG Marksheet

RRBMU Result 2024: Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BA, MA and other exams. Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University Results 2024 has been released online on the official website- rrbmuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Matsya University results 2024 through their roll number.
Matsya University Result 2025 [Latest Result]
RRBMU Result 2024
As per the latest update, Matsya University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Matsya University results on the official exam portal of the University- rrbmuniv.ac.in.
|
Raj Rishi Bharthari Matsya University Result 2024
|Click here
How to Check RRBMU Results 2024.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Matsya University results 2024.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rrbmuniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List 2024’ and click on it
Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Submit”
Step 5: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Check Matsya University Results 2024
Check the direct link here for Matsya University results for various examinations.
|
Examination
|
Result Date
|
Result Link
|
MA Previous Urdu Exam- 2024
|
September 10, 2024
|Click here
|
MA (Final) Urdu Exam-2024
|
September 10, 2024
|Click here
|
MA/MSc (Previous) Geography Exam-2024
|
August 09, 2024
|Click here
|
MA/MSc (Final) Geography Exam-2024
|
August 09, 2024
|Click here
|
BA (Additional) Exam-2024
|
August 07, 2024
|Click here
|
BA Part-II Exam-2024
|
August 05, 2024
Matsya University: Highlights
Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University, is located in Alwar, Rajasthan. It was established in 1927 and renamed Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University in 2014. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Arts.
The RRBMU has jurisdiction over all colleges in the Alwar district.
|
Matsya University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University
|
Established
|
1927
|
Location
|
Alwar, Rajasthan
|
Matsya University Result Link - Latest
|Click here
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation