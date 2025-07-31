UP BED JEE Counselling 2025 Schedule OUT: Register Till August 26th, Check Phase 1, 2 and 3 Full Schedule Here

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has released the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule. The counselling will be conducted from July 30 to August 26, 2026, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment and confirmation, fee payment, seat release, and matrix updation.

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 here: