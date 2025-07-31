TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
UP BED JEE Counselling 2025 Schedule OUT: Register Till August 26th, Check Phase 1, 2 and 3 Full Schedule Here

UP BEd JEE 2025: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has released the UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule to be held from July 30 to August 26, 2026. The process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment and confirmation, fee payment, seat release, and matrix updation.

Jul 31, 2025, 18:19 IST
UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 1 Counselling schedule OUT
UP BEd JEE 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has released the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule. The counselling will be conducted from July 30 to August 26, 2026, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment and confirmation, fee payment, seat release, and matrix updation.

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025

Board name 

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

cdn3.digialm.com/per/g21/pub/1936/ASM/WebPortal/15/index.html

Round 1 Counselling dates 

July 30 - August 26, 2025

Round 2 Counselling date

August 27 - September 5, 2025

Round 3 Counselling date

September 6 - 12, 2025

Direct Counselling dates

September 13 - 26, 2025

Counselling fee breakup 

INR 5750 

(Counselling fee: INR 750 + Advance College Fee: INR 5000)

UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule Direct Link

UP BED JEE 2025 Counselling Login Direct Link

UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule

The table below includes the complete UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule.

UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule - Phase I

Event 

Date(s) 

Registration

July 30 - August 11, 2025

Choice Filling

July 31 - August 12, 2025

Seat Allotment

August 13, 2025

Seat Confirmation, Fee Payment, Allotment Letter 

August 14 - 25, 2025

Seat Release & Matrix Updation

August 26, 2025

UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule - Phase II

Event 

Date(s) 

Registration

August 27 - 30, 2025

Choice Filling

August 28 - 31, 2025

Seat Allotment

September 1, 2025

Seat Confirmation, Fee Payment, Allotment Letter 

September 2 - 4, 2025

Seat Release & Matrix Updation

September 5, 2025

UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule - Phase III

Event 

Date(s) 

Registration

September 6 - 8, 2025

Choice Filling

September 7 - 9, 2025

Seat Allotment

September 10, 2025

Download Allotment Letter

September 11, 2025

Seat Matrix Updation

September 12, 2025

How to Register for UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling?

Candidates can follow the given steps to register online for the UP BEd JEE 2025 Round I Counselling process on the official website:

  1. Visit the official UP BEd JEE Counselling website
  2. Enter your User iD and password
  3. Solve the captcha and press on ‘Login’
  4. In candidate dashboard, click on UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Registration link
  5. Register online by entering your personal and educational details 
  6. Pay the online counselling fee and advance college payment via Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, and UPI
  7. Save the form and download for future reference

