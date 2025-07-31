UP BED JEE Counselling 2025 Schedule OUT: Register Till August 26th, Check Phase 1, 2 and 3 Full Schedule Here

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has released the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule. The counselling will be conducted from July 30 to August 26, 2026, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment and confirmation, fee payment, seat release, and matrix updation.
UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 here:
Overview
Details
Exam name
Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025
Board name
Bundelkhand University, Jhansi
Academic year
2025-26
Official website
cdn3.digialm.com/per/g21/pub/1936/ASM/WebPortal/15/index.html
Round 1 Counselling dates
July 30 - August 26, 2025
Round 2 Counselling date
August 27 - September 5, 2025
Round 3 Counselling date
September 6 - 12, 2025
Direct Counselling dates
September 13 - 26, 2025
Counselling fee breakup
INR 5750
(Counselling fee: INR 750 + Advance College Fee: INR 5000)
UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule Direct Link
UP BED JEE 2025 Counselling Login Direct Link
UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule
The table below includes the complete UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule.
UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule - Phase I
Event
Date(s)
Registration
July 30 - August 11, 2025
Choice Filling
July 31 - August 12, 2025
Seat Allotment
August 13, 2025
Seat Confirmation, Fee Payment, Allotment Letter
August 14 - 25, 2025
Seat Release & Matrix Updation
August 26, 2025
UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule - Phase II
Event
Date(s)
Registration
August 27 - 30, 2025
Choice Filling
August 28 - 31, 2025
Seat Allotment
September 1, 2025
Seat Confirmation, Fee Payment, Allotment Letter
September 2 - 4, 2025
Seat Release & Matrix Updation
September 5, 2025
UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling Schedule - Phase III
Event
Date(s)
Registration
September 6 - 8, 2025
Choice Filling
September 7 - 9, 2025
Seat Allotment
September 10, 2025
Download Allotment Letter
September 11, 2025
Seat Matrix Updation
September 12, 2025
How to Register for UP BEd JEE 2025 Counselling?
Candidates can follow the given steps to register online for the UP BEd JEE 2025 Round I Counselling process on the official website:
- Visit the official UP BEd JEE Counselling website
- Enter your User iD and password
- Solve the captcha and press on ‘Login’
- In candidate dashboard, click on UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Registration link
- Register online by entering your personal and educational details
- Pay the online counselling fee and advance college payment via Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, and UPI
- Save the form and download for future reference
