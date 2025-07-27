IIM CAT 2025 Notification Released at iimcat.ac.in; Check Registration Fees, Exam Date and Application Process Details Here

IIM Kozhikode will be conducting CAT 2025 on November 30, 2025. CAT 2025 notification will be available at iimcat.ac.in. MBA aspirants interested in applying can register for the management entrance exam from August 1, 2025. Check details here.

CAT 2025 Notification: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has issued the official dates for CAT 2025. According to the notification provided, the CAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the management entrance exams can register for the same through the link on the official website. IIM CAT 2025 registrations are set to commence on August 1, 2025. Those who wish to register must have a valid email id and mobile number to register for the exam. It must be noted that the notification regarding the CAT 2025 exam is yet to be updated on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Students are advised to keep checking for latest updates. CAT 2025 Official Notification IIM CAT 2025 official notification is available in newspapers. Students can check the details of the exam below.

IIM CAT 2025 Highlights CAT 2025 is the national level MBA entrance exam conducted for admissions to IIMs and other B-Schools across the country. Students qualifying CAT will be eligible for admissions at IIMs. Candidates appearing for IIM CAT 2025 can check the exam highlights below Category Details Exam Name IIM CAT Conducting body IIM Kozhikode Exam date November 30, 2025 Registrations begin August 1, 2025 Registrations close September 13, 2025 Official website iimcat.ac.in CAT 2025 Important Dates As per the dates given, CAT 2025 will be held on November 30. Check the complete schedule below Events Dates CAT applications begin August 1, 2025 Last date to apply September 13, 2025 CAT admit card 2025 November 5 to 30, 2025 CAT 2025 exam date November 30, 2025 CAT 2025 result First week of January 2026

Who is Eligible to Apply for IIM CAT 2025 The IIM CAT 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025. The exams will be held in the online mode across designated exam centred. To apply for the CAT 2025 exams, students must have cleared theur undergraduate studies from a recognised university or college. Students applying must have scored a minimum of 50% marks in their undergraduate exams. The detailed eligibility criteria for CAT 2025 will be provided along with the official notification at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2025 Registration and Application Process The CAT 2025 application process will begin on August 1, 2025. The applications are to be submitted online through the link available on the official website. To apply, candidates are first required to register through the CAT 2025 registration link available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. After completing the registrations students will be directed to the CAT 2025 application form.

How to Apply for IIM CAT 2025 CAT 2025 online application will be avaiable at iimcat.ac.in. Follow the steps provided below to register Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT Step 2: Click on 'New Registration' link Step 3: Enter the email id and other required details Step 4: Fill out the CAT 2025 application form Step 5: Upload all required documents Step 6: Submit the CAT application fee Step 7: Save the application and click on submit CAT 2025 Registration Fee Those submitting CAT 2025 applications also need to submit the registration fee through the fee submission window. Candidates can submit the fee online via credit/ debit cards, net banking or UPI facilities. Check the CAT registration fee details below Category Fee General category Rs. 2600/- SC/ST/PWd Categories Rs. 1300/- IIM CAT 2025 Documents Required for Application