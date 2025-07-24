Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MPBSE MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: Check Class 10th, 12th Marksheet at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results 2025 on July 25, 2025 on their official website at mpbse.nic.in. Download the result using the application number and roll number. Get more details here.

Jul 26, 2025, 11:14 IST
MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 OUT at mpbse.nic.in.
MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 on 15 July, 2025. The result was released on the official website at mpbse.nic.in

Around 350,000 candidates of classes 10 and 12 are awaiting the MPBSE Supplementary Results 2025. According to media reports, the evaluation process was concluded on July 20, 2025. To check result, students need to enter their application number and roll number. Check here to download MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 key details here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Examination

Board name 

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)

Result name 

MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mpbse.nic.in

Result website 

mpbse.nic.in/results.html

State 

Madhya Pradesh 

Classes 

10

12

Log in credentials

Roll Number

Application Number

Result Status

RELEASED

How to Check MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025? 

Candidates who appeared for the MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Examinations 2025 can check their MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 on the official website by following the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘EXAM RESULTS’ tab
  3. You will be redirected to a new page
  4. Click on the following links:
    • Class 10: High School Certificate Examination (HSC) Supplementary Examination Result 2025
    • Class 12: Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) Supplementary Examination Result 2025
  5. In the log in window, enter your details like Roll Number, Application number
  6. Solve the captcha and press on ‘Submit’
  7. MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 will appear
  8. Check your details and download for future use

The board will release the revised marksheet for the students who took the MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary exams 2025 later. Candidates will be asked to collect their marksheet from their schools later.

What details are mentioned on the MP Board Supplementary Result 2025?

After receiving the MP Board Supplementary Result 2025, they should check the following details:

  • Student's Name
  • Board's Name
  • Exam Name
  • Roll Number
  • Application Number
  • Exam Center
  • Date of Birth
  • Category
  • Subject-wise Marks (Theoretical and Practical)
  • Total Marks
  • Grade
  • Result Status

