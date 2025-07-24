MPBSE MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: Check Class 10th, 12th Marksheet at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 on 15 July, 2025. The result was released on the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

Around 350,000 candidates of classes 10 and 12 are awaiting the MPBSE Supplementary Results 2025. According to media reports, the evaluation process was concluded on July 20, 2025. To check result, students need to enter their application number and roll number. Check here to download MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 key details here: