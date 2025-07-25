Mangrove forests play an essential role in combating climate change and protecting coastal communities. Mangrove forests grow in the areas of the low-oxygen soil where the water moves slowly to accumulate with the mangrove trees. These mangrove forests help in stabilising the coastal areas, reducing the erosion, currents, waves, and tides. Let’s take a look at the world’s ten largest and most remarkable mangrove forests: Here is the list of top 10 Largest Mangrove Forests in the world Rank Mangrove Forest Location Key Highlights 1 Sundarbans India & Bangladesh The world’s largest mangrove forest, which is also home to the Royal Bengal Tiger and also listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 2 Gulf of Gabes Mangroves Tunisia This Mediterranean mangrove zone supports in marine life and migratory birds 3 Amazon Mangroves Brazil This is the part of the Amazon basin that is crucial for climate regulation 4 Borneo Mangroves Malaysia & Brunei This mangroves forest is rich in biodiversity and home to the proboscis monkey 5 Ganges Delta Mangroves India & Bangladesh This mangrove forest is a part of the Sundarban region; it provides wildlife breeding grounds 6 Gulf of Thailand Mangroves Thailand This mangrove forest acts as a coastal shield which also supports fisheries and local livelihoods 7 Congo River Mangroves Republic of Congo This mangrove forest is a critical for African habitat for fish and migratory birds 8 Northern Territory Mangroves Australia It is the largest mangrove system in the Southern Hemisphere, with over 40 species of mangroves 9 Andaman & Nicobar Islands Mangroves India This mangrove is used for the coastal protection and is rich in marine and bird biodiversity 10 Southeast Asian Mangroves Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines Among the world’s most extensive mangroves, vital for biodiversity and coastal health

1. Sundarbans Mangrove Forest (India & Bangladesh) The Sundarbans mangrove forest covers around 10,000 sq. km; this is the largest mangrove forest on Earth. The Sundarban mangrove forest is situated on the delta of the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers; it’s known for its dense waterways, rich biodiversity, and the iconic Royal Bengal Tiger. Accessible from Kolkata, Sundarban tours attract nature lovers, researchers, and birdwatchers alike. 2. Gulf of Gabes Mangroves (Tunisia) The Gulf of Gabes mangroves lie in the Mediterranean mangrove zone, and they are very crucial for marine biodiversity and bird habitats. Though not as vast, it is ecologically significant. 3. Amazon Mangroves (Brazil) Amazon mangroves in Brazil are fringing over the Atlantic coastline of the Amazon. These mangroves are crucial to the rainforest’s ecosystem and the global climate balance.

4. Borneo Mangroves (Malaysia & Brunei) Borneo hosts rich mangrove ecosystems, sheltering unique wildlife such as the proboscis monkey and playing a major role in regional biodiversity. 5. Ganges Delta Mangroves (India & Bangladesh) Part of the Sundarban ecosystem, this delta is home to dense mangrove growth that provides breeding grounds and protection for various species. 6. Gulf of Thailand Mangroves (Thailand) These mangroves act as a natural barrier against storms and rising seas, while also supporting fisheries and local livelihoods. 7. Congo River Mangroves (Republic of Congo) Congo River Mangroves is situated in Central Africa, and these mangroves support fish, birds, and aquatic species in one of Africa’s largest river systems. 8. Northern Territory Mangroves (Australia) Northern Territory Mangroves is lies in Australia’s northern coastline, which is home to the largest mangrove stretch in the Southern Hemisphere, with over 40 species of mangrove trees.