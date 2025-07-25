Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Top 10 Largest Mangrove Forests in the World

Mangrove forests are vital for climate resilience, coastal protection, and biodiversity. This article explores the top 10 largest mangrove forests worldwide, from the iconic Sundarbans in South Asia to the biodiverse Amazon and Southeast Asian mangroves, highlighting their ecological significance, location, and unique features supporting marine life and local communities.

Jul 25, 2025
Mangrove forests play an essential role in combating climate change and protecting coastal communities. Mangrove forests grow in the areas of the low-oxygen soil where the water moves slowly to accumulate with the mangrove trees. These mangrove forests help in stabilising the coastal areas, reducing the erosion, currents, waves, and tides. Let’s take a look at the world’s ten largest and most remarkable mangrove forests:

Here is the list of top 10 Largest Mangrove Forests in the world

Rank

Mangrove Forest

Location

Key Highlights

1

Sundarbans

India & Bangladesh

The world’s largest mangrove forest, which is also home to the Royal Bengal Tiger and also listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

2

Gulf of Gabes Mangroves

Tunisia

This Mediterranean mangrove zone supports in marine life and migratory birds

3

Amazon Mangroves

Brazil

This is the part of the Amazon basin that is crucial for climate regulation

4

Borneo Mangroves

Malaysia & Brunei

This mangroves forest is rich in biodiversity and home to the proboscis monkey

5

Ganges Delta Mangroves

India & Bangladesh

This mangrove forest is a part of the Sundarban region; it provides wildlife breeding grounds

6

Gulf of Thailand Mangroves

Thailand

This mangrove forest acts as a coastal shield which also supports fisheries and local livelihoods

7

Congo River Mangroves

Republic of Congo

This mangrove forest is a critical for  African habitat for fish and migratory birds

8

Northern Territory Mangroves

Australia

It is the largest mangrove system in the Southern Hemisphere, with over 40 species of mangroves

9

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Mangroves

India

This mangrove is used for the coastal protection and is rich in marine and bird biodiversity

10

Southeast Asian Mangroves

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines

Among the world’s most extensive mangroves, vital for biodiversity and coastal health

1. Sundarbans Mangrove Forest (India & Bangladesh)

The Sundarbans mangrove forest covers around 10,000 sq. km; this is the largest mangrove forest on Earth. The Sundarban mangrove forest is situated on the delta of the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers; it’s known for its dense waterways, rich biodiversity, and the iconic Royal Bengal Tiger. Accessible from Kolkata, Sundarban tours attract nature lovers, researchers, and birdwatchers alike.

2. Gulf of Gabes Mangroves (Tunisia)

The Gulf of Gabes mangroves lie in the Mediterranean mangrove zone, and they are very crucial for marine biodiversity and bird habitats. Though not as vast, it is ecologically significant.

3. Amazon Mangroves (Brazil)

Amazon mangroves in Brazil are fringing over the Atlantic coastline of the Amazon. These mangroves are crucial to the rainforest’s ecosystem and the global climate balance.

4. Borneo Mangroves (Malaysia & Brunei)

Borneo hosts rich mangrove ecosystems, sheltering unique wildlife such as the proboscis monkey and playing a major role in regional biodiversity.

5. Ganges Delta Mangroves (India & Bangladesh)

Part of the Sundarban ecosystem, this delta is home to dense mangrove growth that provides breeding grounds and protection for various species.

6. Gulf of Thailand Mangroves (Thailand)

These mangroves act as a natural barrier against storms and rising seas, while also supporting fisheries and local livelihoods.

7. Congo River Mangroves (Republic of Congo)

Congo River Mangroves is situated in Central Africa, and these mangroves support fish, birds, and aquatic species in one of Africa’s largest river systems.

8. Northern Territory Mangroves (Australia)

Northern Territory Mangroves is lies in Australia’s northern coastline, which is home to the largest mangrove stretch in the Southern Hemisphere, with over 40 species of mangrove trees.

9. Andaman & Nicobar Islands Mangroves (India)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Mangroves is located in the Bay of Bengal, and these mangroves protect the islands from cyclones and offer a thriving habitat for marine and bird life.

10. Southeast Asian Mangroves (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines)

Southeast Asian mangroves are located in these three regions: Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. This region boasts expansive mangrove forests, especially in Indonesia, contributing to fisheries, climate resilience, and coastal health.


