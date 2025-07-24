As we approach the celebration of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on July 26 every year. For conserving the mangrove forest, it becomes an essential role in combating climate change and protecting coastal communities. Mangrove forests grow in the areas of the low-oxygen soil where the water moves slowly to accumulate with the mangrove trees. These mangrove forests help in stabilising the coastal areas, reducing the erosion, currents, waves, and tides. In this article we will present an in-depth overview of mangroves with their ecological importance, current threats, and the measures taken for their preservation.
What are mangrove forests, and where are they found in India?
Mangroves are unique, salt-tolerant plant species that grow in coastal intertidal zones, where freshwater and seawater mix. These ecosystems thrive in tropical and subtropical climates with high humidity and rainfall. Their roots grow above the soil to absorb oxygen, and their seeds germinate while still attached to the parent tree, which is a rare biological trait called vivipary.
Some common mangrove species include:
-
Avicennia marina (grey mangrove)
-
Rhizophora (red mangrove)
-
Sonneratia and Bruguiera
Distribution in India
As per the ISFR 2023, India’s mangrove forest cover stands at 4,992 sq. km, forming about 0.15% of its total land area. Some states include the mangrove forest areas:
-
West Bengal (Sundarbans—the world's largest mangrove forest)
-
Gujarat (especially Kutch)
-
Andhra Pradesh (Godavari-Krishna delta)
-
Odisha (Bhitarkanika)
-
Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Why Are Mangrove Forests So Important?
Mangrove forests are so important for their ecological and economic significance in India that they are
-
Natural Defenders (Bio-shields): These mangrove forests are so dense that their root networks can absorb wave energy, reducing coastal erosion and the impact of storms and cyclones.
-
Carbon Storage Powerhouses: Mangrove forests can also trap the large amounts of carbon dioxide in their soils, acting as long-term carbon sinks. According to UNESCO, a single hectare of mangroves can sequester over 3,700 tonnes of carbon, making them critical for climate change mitigation.
-
Support Livelihoods: Many coastal communities rely on mangrove forests for fishing, aquaculture, honey collection, and non-timber forest products, forming a key part of the blue economy, which helps India in growing the commercial sector in India.
-
Biodiversity Hotspots: Mangroves serve as nurseries for fish, crustaceans, birds, reptiles, and even mammals. They also support pollinators like bees and shelter endangered species like the Royal Bengal Tiger and the Olive Ridley turtle
What are the threats facing mangrove forests in India?
Despite their immense value in India, whether they act as natural defenders, carbon storage powerhouses, or livelihood supporters, mangrove forests are still under severe threat:
-
Climate Change & Rising Sea Levels: There is an increase in submersion due to rising seas, which is pushing the mangroves inland. However, their landward migration is being made more difficult by urban development, agriculture, and industrial activity.
-
Deforestation & Pollution: Due to the unsustainable shrimp farming, encroachment, dam construction, and oil spills, which have degraded the ecosystems of the mangrove forest in India.
-
Rapid Decline: Globally, mangrove forests are disappearing 3 to 5 times faster than other forest types. A global assessment warned that over 50% of mangrove ecosystems are at risk, with one-third threatened by climate change that will impact the global climate, which will threaten all sectors, including livelihoods and natural biodiversity hotspots.
-
Extreme Weather Events: Increased frequency of cyclones and storm surges adds to the stress on mangrove habitats.
What is being done to conserve mangroves?
Global and National Initiatives
1. Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC)
Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) was launched at COP27. This global coalition, which includes India, focuses on accelerating mangrove forest restoration and conservation efforts as a strategy for climate change adaptation.
2. Mangroves for the Future (MFF)
Mangroves for the Future (MFF) is a collaborative program led by IUCN and UNDP. It supports sustainable coastal development through ecosystem-based approaches. While it began with tsunami-affected nations like India and Sri Lanka, it has now expanded to include 10 countries across Asia.
3. MISHTI Scheme (India)
This scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24; the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) aims to promote mangrove plantations in coastal areas. This scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, which mainly focuses on ecological restoration and community participation.
4. State-Specific Efforts
-
SAIME (West Bengal): This scheme mainly encourages sustainable aquaculture in mangrove areas.
-
Vana Samrakshana Samitis (Andhra Pradesh): This samiti involves local communities in mangrove forest protection.
-
Green Tamil Nadu Mission: This mission of Tamil Nadu usually focuses on large-scale tree planting, including mangrove forest restoration.
What more needs to be done to conserve the mangrove forests?
Despite these steps, challenges remain:
-
Legal and Institutional Support: Further, for more efforts to make it free from threats and to conserve the mangrove forest, it must strengthen coastal regulations and environmental laws, which are very crucial for the conservation of mangrove trees.
-
Research and Monitoring: For conservation of mangrove forests, we need more scientific studies on how mangroves respond to salinity changes and global warming.
-
Community Awareness: For the conservation of mangrove forests, the most important role must be played by the local communities who live near mangrove forests, as these local communities are involved in conservation and make them educated on the long-term benefits from the mangrove forest.
-
Global Cooperation: At the global level, across the cross-border also, mangrove forests like the Sundarbans need to be coordinated for the management strategies to save the mangrove forest ecosystem.
Conclusion
Mangroves, though often overlooked, are critical ecosystems that protect coastlines, support livelihoods, and mitigate climate change. Their protection is not just an environmental necessity but also a socio-economic priority.
