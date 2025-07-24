As we approach the celebration of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on July 26 every year. For conserving the mangrove forest, it becomes an essential role in combating climate change and protecting coastal communities. Mangrove forests grow in the areas of the low-oxygen soil where the water moves slowly to accumulate with the mangrove trees. These mangrove forests help in stabilising the coastal areas, reducing the erosion, currents, waves, and tides. In this article we will present an in-depth overview of mangroves with their ecological importance, current threats, and the measures taken for their preservation.

What are mangrove forests, and where are they found in India?

Mangroves are unique, salt-tolerant plant species that grow in coastal intertidal zones, where freshwater and seawater mix. These ecosystems thrive in tropical and subtropical climates with high humidity and rainfall. Their roots grow above the soil to absorb oxygen, and their seeds germinate while still attached to the parent tree, which is a rare biological trait called vivipary.