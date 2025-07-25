School Holiday on 26 July 2025 in THESE States; Check School Closure Details Here

As July 26, 2025, approaches, many students and parents are keenly waiting to hear if schools will be open or closed. This date sees a mix of holidays across different parts of India, driven by various local reasons. It's important for everyone to stay informed about their specific area's school schedule. Schools in Haryana are closed on July 26 for the CET exam. Telangana schools are shut due to heavy rain, possibly until July 27. Andhra Pradesh and Punjab schools might have a holiday on July 26 as it's the fourth Saturday. Several Maharashtra districts are also closing schools because of heavy rain alerts. These upcoming holidays are due to a range of factors, including important state-level examinations, significant local festivals, and most notably, the ongoing heavy monsoon rainfall affecting several regions. Decisions are typically made by local authorities to ensure the safety of students and to accommodate community events. Below, we break down the latest updates for schools in various states and cities.

Holidays in Haryana: CET Exam Closure In Haryana, all schools will be closed on July 26, 2025. This holiday is because the state is holding a big exam called the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for government jobs. Many schools are being used as exam centers, and about 13.48 lakh (1.348 million) people are expected to take the test. To make sure everything runs smoothly, the government has announced a holiday for all public and private schools across the state. Haryana CET 2025: Key Details & School Closures Schools Closed: All Haryana schools will be closed on Saturday, July 26, 2025 .

Reason: To ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 for Group-C government jobs.

Exam Scale: Over 13.48 lakh candidates are expected across 834 centers on July 26 and 27.

Security Measures: No gatherings within 500 meters of exam centers. No parking within 200 meters. Photocopy/printing shops nearby will be shut . No mobile phones for invigilators inside exam halls.

Travel Support: Special bus services arranged; one family member can travel free with female candidates.

Zero Malpractice: The government emphasizes a zero-tolerance policy for any unfair means.

Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Rain and Weekend Telangana schools will be closed on both July 26 and July 27, 2025. The Telangana government has announced these holidays for all educational institutions in the state due to heavy rainfall. For Andhra Pradesh, July 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month. Many schools typically observe this as a holiday. However, it's good to check with individual schools, as some might have half-day classes or activity-based sessions on this day. Holidays in Maharashtra: Heavy Rain Alert In Maharashtra, schools in several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, are closed or may close due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for extremely heavy rain in these areas. Some schools and colleges have already announced holidays, and others might follow depending on how the rain situation develops.