Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Out at btsc.bihar.gov.in; Download Link Provided Here

The Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 is now available for download at btsc.bihar.gov.in. The CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted between 30th July and 3rd August 2025 for 11,389 vacancies. Candidates must carry a printed admit card and photo ID, and follow exam guidelines.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 24, 2025, 15:40 IST
Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) released the Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 on July 24, 2025, at btsc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 30 and August 3, 2025 for 11,389 Staff Nurse vacancies in Bihar. Candidates who have applied for the announced vacancies can download the BTSC Admit Card by providing their registration number and password.

BTSC has released the Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 on its official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. The admit card contains the details of the candidate, such as registration number, roll number, category, photo, signature and examination centre details. We have provided a direct link below to download the Bihar BTSC Admit Card 2025.

The Bihar BTSC Admit Card 2025 link has been activated at btsc.bihar.gov.in for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 3, 2025 for 11,389 Staff Nurse vacancies. The admit card can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025.

Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 has been released by the recruitment body on July 24, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Category

Details

Organization

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)

Post Name

Staff Nurse

Total Vacancies

11,389

Admit Card Status

Released (23rd July 2025)

Exam Dates

30th & 31st July & 1st & 3rd August 2025

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Admit Card Download Link

btsc.bihar.gov.in

Selection Process

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Helpline Number

0612-223-3081

How to Download Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card?

Candidates can download the Bihar BTSC Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download their Bihar BTSC Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on "Download Admit Card for Advt No- -23/2025 Staff Nurse"
  • Now click on Download Admit Card Link
  • Provide your application number and password
  • BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details
  • Download and Print the admit card for future reference.

