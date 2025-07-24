Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Out at btsc.bihar.gov.in; Download Link Provided Here

Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) released the Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 on July 24, 2025, at btsc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 30 and August 3, 2025 for 11,389 Staff Nurse vacancies in Bihar. Candidates who have applied for the announced vacancies can download the BTSC Admit Card by providing their registration number and password.

Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 OUT

BTSC has released the Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 on its official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. The admit card contains the details of the candidate, such as registration number, roll number, category, photo, signature and examination centre details. We have provided a direct link below to download the Bihar BTSC Admit Card 2025.