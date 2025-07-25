Even The Sharpest Minds Took 22 Seconds To Guess The Word! Can You Solve This Emoji Puzzle?

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Emojis were invented in 1999 by a Japanese artist named Shigetaka Kurita. In the early 2000s, emojis began appearing in various apps and platforms outside of Japan. By 2010, Unicode officially adopted emoji characters, and today, as we know, emoji have become a ubiquitous part of digital communication. And then we have fun and entertaining emoji puzzles. Below, we have a puzzle that challenges you to guess a word based on the combination of emojis used. Can you solve today's puzzle? Let's get started!

Roopashree Sharma
Roopashree Sharma
Jul 25, 2025, 20:55 IST
Guess the word by emoji.
Guess the word by emoji.

Emojis were invented in 1999 by a Japanese artist named Shigetaka Kurita. In the early 2000s, emojis began appearing in various apps and platforms outside of Japan. By 2010, Unicode officially adopted emoji characters, and today, as we know, emoji have become a ubiquitous part of digital communication.

And then we have fun and entertaining emoji puzzles that challenge you to guess a word based on the combination of emojis used. 

Emoji puzzles are not just internet games. These puzzles offer various benefits for the mind. These puzzles are great at stimulating cognitive skills and enhancing language development and promote critical thinking skills. These puzzles are a great tool to pass time for all ages.

Emoji puzzles challenge players to decipher hidden meanings and relationships between emojis, which helps boost critical thinking and logical reasoning.

Playing emoji puzzles helps improve short-term and long-term memory, enhance concentration and focus, improve spatial reasoning and pattern recognition, and also helps de-stress.

Emoji puzzles are a great addition to any games session. Emoji puzzles are a form of non-verbal communication which can help strengthen your pattern recognition, further enhancing cognitive skills.

Below, we have a puzzle that challenges you to guess a word based on the combination of emojis used. Can you solve today's puzzle? Let's get started!

Emoji Puzzles: Guess the Word by Emoji in 22 Seconds!

guess-the-word-emoji-puzzle

Here is your challenge! Look at the image featuring two emojis. You have to guess the word. Simple?

This emoji puzzle will require you to use logical deduction. Use your memory and general awareness of what these emojis are hinting at.

Carefully examine the emojis in the puzzle and identify what they represent.

Next, try to establish relationships between the emojis. Try to figure out the wordplay or logical connections between them.

Look for patterns. Break it down. Observe if the emojis are arranged in a particular order. What do each emoji is about.

Does the emojis remind you of anything? 

Don't be afraid to think outside the box. Try different combinations. Spell out the words loud.

Notice what seems like a potential solution. Some puzzles often have very tricky emojis.

And sometimes the answer is right in front in plain sight. You just need to be patient and focused to let the answer come to you.

Don't be in rush. Consider the context carefully.

Most people took 22 seconds to solve this emoji puzzle. Did you beat the record time?

Let's check if you got the answer right. 

Answer revealed!

The answer is snakes and ladders. Did you get it right? If you did, you are good at deducing and make logical connections.

guess-the-word-emoji-puzzle-answer

