GK Quiz on Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year in India to commemorate the Kargil War win over Pakistan and honour the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers in the war. During the Kargil War, 'Operation Vijay' was launched by the Indian Army to recapture the Indian territories from Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999. To check how much you know about India's historic war against Pakistan, take the following general knowledge quiz to test your knowledge on Kargil Vijay Diwas. 1. In which year was the Kargil War fought? a) 1991 b) 1999 c) 1998 d) 1997 Ans. a Explanation: Kargil war was an armed conflict fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and in places along the Line of Control (LoC) 2. What is Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorated for? a) India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war

b) India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War c) India's victory in the 1965 Indo-Pak war d)India's victory in the 1947-48 Kashmir War Ans. b Explanation: Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually to pay honour and respect to our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. 3. What was the name of the operation of the Indian airforce joining the Indian army in the Kargil War to vacate Pakistan's troops from LoC? a) Operation Vijay b) Operation Safed Sagar c) Operation Jay d) None of the above Ans. b Explanation: The Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Indian Army ground troops during the war was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistan Army from vacated Indian positions along the LoC.[20] This particular operation was given the codename Operation Safed Sagar.

4. The road between Kargil and Skardu was closed in a) 1947 b) 1948 c) 1945 d) 1949 Ans. d Explanation: Pakistan's town of Skardu can supply arms to the troops easily and there was a road between it and Kargil. The road was closed in 1949. 5. Which of the following statements is true regarding Kargil? i) It was a part of the Baltistan district of Ladakh ii) It was separated by LOC after the 1948 Kashmir War a) Only i b) Only ii c) Both i and ii d) None of the above Ans. c Explanation: Kargil was part of the Baltistan district of Ladakh before the partition of India in 1947 and was separated by the LOC after the First Kashmir War (1947-1948) 6. What was the name of the Pakistani operation of infiltrating Kashmir during the Kargil war? a) Operation Badr b) Operation Sindhu c) Operation Ghajini d) None of the above

Ans. a Explanation: Pakistani Armed Forces started sending its soldiers and paramilitary forces across the Line of Control into the territory on the Indian side and the infiltration was code-named "Operation Badr." 7. Where is the Kargil war memorial situated? a) Wagah border b) Tiger Hill, Ladakh c) Gateway of India d) Shimla Mall road Ans. b Explanation: Tiger Hill, Ladakh is the area where the Kargil war memorial is situated. It is also known as the Dras Memorial. 8. How many soldiers died during the Kargil War? a) 200 b) 345 c) 298 d) 527 Ans. d Explanation: 527 registered deaths of soldiers were reported in the Kargil war. 9. Who was the Prime Minister of Pakistan during the Kargil War? a) Pervez Musharraf b) Nawaz Sharif c) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi d) Shaukat Aziz Ans. b Explanation: During the Kargil War the Prime Minister of Pakistan was Nawaz Sharif.

10. What is the highest gallantry honour awarded in India? a) Paramvir Chakra b) Arjuna Award c) Mahavir Chakra d) Kirti Chakra Ans. a Explanation: Paramvir chakra is the highest gallantry honour in India. 11. What is the dialect spoken by the people of Kargil? a) Balti Purgi b) Kishtwari c) Koshur d) None of the above Ans. a Explanation: Balti Purgi is the dialect that is spoken by the people of Kargil. 12. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to honour the bravery and sacrifices of: a) Indian politicians b) Indian civilians c) Indian armed forces personnel d) Foreign aid forces Answer: c Explanation: Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to honour the valour and sacrifices of Indian armed forces personnel. 13. Which geographic feature played a crucial role in the Kargil War of 1999? a) The Indus River b) The Siachen Glacier

c) The Line of Control (LoC) d) The Thar Desert Answer: c Explanation: The Line of Control (LoC) is a heavily fortified and disputed boundary line between the Indian-administered Kashmir and the Pakistani-administered Kashmir. During the Kargil War, Pakistani forces infiltrated and occupied positions along the LoC, leading to intense military engagements with Indian forces. 14. Which region in the Kargil sector was the focal point of the conflict during the Kargil War in 1999? a) Ladakh region b) Jammu region c) Gilgit-Baltistan region d) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region Answer: a Explanation: The Kargil War primarily took place in the Kargil sector of the Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani forces had intruded into this region and occupied strategic heights along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in intense fighting between the two countries armies.