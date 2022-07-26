GK Quiz on Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year in India to commemorate the Kargil war win over Pakistan and honour the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers in the war. During the Kargil War, 'Operation Vijay' was launched by the Indian Army to recapture the Indian territories from Pakistani intruders in the Kargil Drass sector in 1999.

To check how much you know about India's historic war against Pakistan, take the following GK Quiz to test your knowledge on this topic.

In which year was the Kargil War fought?

1991 1999 1998 1997

Ans. a

Explanation: Kargil war was an armed conflict fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and in places along the Line of Control (LoC)

What was the name of the operation of the Indian airforce joining Indian army in the Kargil war to vacate Pakistan's troops from LoC?

Operation Vijay Operation Safed Sagar Operation Jay None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Indian Army ground troops during the war was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistan Army from vacated Indian positions along the LoC.[20] This particular operation was given the codename Operation Safed Sagar.

The road between Kargil and Skardu was closed in

1947 1948 1945 1949

Ans. d

Explanation: Pakistan's town of Skardu can supply arms to the troops easily and there was a road between it and Kargil. The road was closed in 1949.

Which of the following statements is true regarding Kargil?

i) It was a part of Balistan district of Ladakh

ii) It was separated by LOC after 1948 Kashmir War

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Kargil was part of the Baltistan district of Ladakh before the partition of India in 1947 and was separated by the LOC after the First Kashmir War (1947-1948)

What was the name of the Pakistani operation of infiltrating into Kashmir during Kargil war?

Operation Badr Operation Sindhu Operation Ghajini None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Pakistani Armed Forces started sending its soldiers and paramilitary forces across the Line of Control into the territory on the Indian side and the infiltration was code-named "Operation Badr."

Where is Kargil war memorial situated?

Wagah border Tiger Hill, Ladakh Gateway of India Shimla Mall road

Ans. b

Explanation: Tiger Hill, Ladakh is the area where the Kargil war memorial is situated. It is also known as the Dras memorial.

How many soldiers died during the Kargil War?

200 345 298 527

Ans. d

Explanation: 527 registered deaths of the soldiers were reported in Kargil war.

Who was the Prime Minister of Pakistan during the Kargil war?

Pervez Musharraf Nawaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Shaukat Aziz

Ans. b

Explanation: During the Kragil war the Prime Minister of Pakistan was Nawaz Sharif.

What is the highest gallantry honour awarded in India?

Paramvir Chakra Arjuna Award Mahavir Chakra Kirti Chakra

Ans. a

Explanation: Paramvir chakra is the highest gallantry honour in India.

What is the dialect spoken by the people of Kargil?

Balti Purgi Kishtwari Koshur None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Balti Purgi is the dialect that is spoken by the people of Kargil.

