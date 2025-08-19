UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Download Railway RRB NTPC 12th Level Hall Ticket PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun the releasing of the RRB NTPC Admit Card for the Undergraduate (10+2) Level exam for undergraduate level posts. Candidates can download their hall ticket for different 3,445 posts which are being released in a phased manner after using their login credentials. The RRB has started the written exam for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts for CEN No. 06/2024 from August 07 onwards.

Aug 19, 2025, 12:55 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: Where and how to download the NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card
  • RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: Check the list of documents valid for Identity Proof at exam venue?
  • RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Undergraduate: Know steps to retrieve password if lost?

Candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login portal to download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Out

To download RRB NTPC Admit Cards, candidates will have to use their login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link. The hall ticket is a very crucial document to appear in the exam hall with the valid Id proof.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Download link  

How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit cards are given below.

  • Official Website-Visit the official website of RRBs
  • Track the Concerned Link-Click the ‘RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Admit Card’ link
  • Give Login Credentials-Enter the required credentials
  • Check City Slip-RRB NTPC city slip appears on the screen
  • Download-Download and save city slip for future reference.

 

  • Aug 19, 2025, 12:55 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: rrb ntpc ug admit card 2025 release date

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has started to release the  RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 four days before the date of exam for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts for CEN No. 06/2024. 


  • Aug 19, 2025, 12:48 IST

    rrb.digialm.com login: List of details mentioned on NTPC UG Admit Card 2025

    Candidates set to appear in the  RRB NTPC UG posts exams should download their admit card from the official website and go through all the details mentioned on it carefully. If any kind of error is found, immediately inform the concerned authority. The admit card will contain the following details:


    • Candidate Name
    • Father Name
    • Roll Number
    • Exam Venue
    • Exam Shift and Timing

