RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Download Railway RRB NTPC 12th Level Hall Ticket PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the releasing of the RRB NTPC Admit Card for the Undergraduate (10+2) Level exam. The much awaited exam for 3,445 undergraduate level posts is being conducted at various exam centers across the country.

The RRB has started the written exam for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts for CEN No. 06/2024 from August 07 onwards.

Candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login portal to download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Out

To download RRB NTPC Admit Cards, candidates will have to use their login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link. The hall ticket is a very crucial document to appear in the exam hall with the valid Id proof.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Download link

How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit cards are given below.