AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 at afcat.cdac.in, Check Download Link and Exam Date

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will activate the link to download the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 from its portal afcat.cdac.in. Candidates appearing in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) scheduled to be conducted on August 23 and 24 2025, will be able to download the AFCAT 2 2025 Admit Card after it gets officially released.
The admit card is a mandatory document that not only confirms the candidate's eligibility to appear in the exam but also contains crucial details such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and reporting time. Without the AFCAT 2025 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attempt the examination at the centre under any circumstances
AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025
The AFCAT Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released in the third week of August 2025. Candidates will be able to download the AFCAT Admit Card by logging in the account with the registration number and password.
AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025: Overview
The AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 will be released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its portal afcat.cdac.in for candidates appearing in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). The AFACT 2 will be conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. Check the table below for AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Air Force (IAF)
|
Exam Name
|
Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT)
|
Posts
|
Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical)
|
Vacancies
|
284
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
3rd Week of August (Expected)
|
AFCAT 2 2025 Exam Dates
|
23 & 24 August 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
AFSB Interview
Medical Test
|
Official Website
Details Mentioned on AFCAT Hall Ticket
Before downloading the AFCAT Hall Ticket, candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Exam Date & Time
- Centre Name & Address
- Photograph & Signature
- Reporting Instructions
- Father’s Name
