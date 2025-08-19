UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 at afcat.cdac.in, Check Download Link and Exam Date

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force will release the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming exam on 23rd–24th August. Candidates must download it from afcat.cdac.in using their login credentials. The admit card contains exam details, the venue, and instructions. Candidates must carry a valid photo ID and printed copy for entry.

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will activate the link to download the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 from its portal afcat.cdac.in. Candidates appearing in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) scheduled to be conducted on August 23 and 24 2025, will be able to download the AFCAT 2 2025 Admit Card after it gets officially released.
The admit card is a mandatory document that not only confirms the candidate's eligibility to appear in the exam but also contains crucial details such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and reporting time. Without the AFCAT 2025 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attempt the examination at the centre under any circumstances

The AFCAT Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released in the third week of August 2025. Candidates will be able to download the AFCAT Admit Card by logging in the account with the registration number and password.

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025: Overview

The AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 will be released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its portal afcat.cdac.in for candidates appearing in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). The AFACT 2 will be conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. Check the table below for AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Exam Name

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT)

Posts

Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical)

Vacancies

284

Admit Card Release Date

3rd Week of August (Expected)

AFCAT 2 2025 Exam Dates

23 & 24 August 2025 

Mode of Exam

Online

Selection Process

Written Exam 

AFSB Interview

Medical Test

Official Website

afcat.cdac.in

Details Mentioned on AFCAT Hall Ticket

Before downloading the AFCAT Hall Ticket, candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Centre Name & Address
  • Photograph & Signature
  • Reporting Instructions
  • Father’s Name

