AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 at afcat.cdac.in, Check Download Link and Exam Date

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will activate the link to download the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 from its portal afcat.cdac.in. Candidates appearing in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) scheduled to be conducted on August 23 and 24 2025, will be able to download the AFCAT 2 2025 Admit Card after it gets officially released.

The admit card is a mandatory document that not only confirms the candidate's eligibility to appear in the exam but also contains crucial details such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and reporting time. Without the AFCAT 2025 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attempt the examination at the centre under any circumstances

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025

The AFCAT Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released in the third week of August 2025. Candidates will be able to download the AFCAT Admit Card by logging in the account with the registration number and password.