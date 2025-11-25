REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025 OUT – Download Merit List & Scorecard at repcobank.com

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
The REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025 has been released on November 25, 2025 at repcobank.com. Candidates who appeared on the exam conducted on November 8 can now download their scorecard and merit list using their roll number and date of birth. Qualified candidates must prepare for the next stage of document verification.

REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025
REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025

REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025: The REPCO Bank released the REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025 on its official website, repcobank.com, on November 25, 2025. The REPCO Bank Clerk exam 2025 was conducted on November 8, 2025 to recruit eligible candidates.
Candidates who have attempted the REPCO Bank Computer Based Examination can now check their result by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Successful candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the examination process.

REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025 OUT

The REPCO Bank Clerk Result is out at repcobank.com. The result has been released on the scorecard and it includes the name of the candidate, roll number, marks obtained and qualification status of the candidates. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025.

REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025

Click Here

REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025: Overview

REPCO Bank has activated the link to check the REPCO Bank Clerk Result and REPCO Bank Clerk Score Card 2025 on November 25, 2025 at the official website, repcobank.com. Check the table below for REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

REPCO Bank

Post Name

Clerk / Customer Service Associate

Total Vacancies

30

Exam Date

8th November 2025

Result Date

25th November 2025

Result Format

Merit List PDF & Scorecard

Credentials Required

Roll Number & Date of Birth

How to Download the REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025?

Candidates can click on the direct link above to download the REPCO Bank Clerk Result or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, repcobank.com.
  • On the homepage click on the Careers/Recruitment button.
  • Now click on the REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025 link.
  • Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.
  • Download the Merit List PDF and check your qualifying status.
  • Save and print the scorecard for future reference.

