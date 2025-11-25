BOB LBO Result 2025 OUT at bankofbaroda.in, Download Bank of Baroda LBO Merit List PDF - Link Here

BOB LBO Result 2025: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Result 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Candidates who appeared in the written exam conducted on September 6, 2025 can now check their BOB LBO Result 2025 PDF which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which will be followed by Document Verification and the Personal Interview.

BOB LBO Result 2025 OUT

The BOB LBO Result 2025 is out at bankofbaroda.in, which was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 2500 Local Bank Officer Posts. The result has been released in the pdf format, and it contains the roll number of candidates qualified in the online examination. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the BOB LBO Result 2025.