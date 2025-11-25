IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BOB LBO Result 2025 OUT at bankofbaroda.in, Download Bank of Baroda LBO Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Nov 25, 2025, 19:44 IST

BOB LB Result 2025: BOB has declared the LBO Result 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. The merit list PDF contains roll numbers of candidates shortlisted from the exam held on September 6, 2025. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), Document Verification, and Personal Interview.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BoB LBO Result 2025
BoB LBO Result 2025

BOB LBO Result 2025: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Result 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Candidates who appeared in the written exam conducted on September 6, 2025 can now check their BOB LBO Result 2025 PDF which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which will be followed by Document Verification and the Personal Interview.

BOB LBO Result 2025 OUT

The BOB LBO Result 2025 is out at bankofbaroda.in, which was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 2500 Local Bank Officer Posts. The result has been released in the pdf format, and it contains the roll number of candidates qualified in the online examination. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the BOB LBO Result 2025.

BOB LBO Result 2025

Click Here

BOB LBO Result 2025: Overview

BOB LBO Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format on November 25, 2025. Candidates whose names are provided in the PDF should start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process. Check the table below for BOB LBI Result 2025 Key Highlights

 


How to Download the BOB LBO Result 2025?

Candidates can download the BOB LBO Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in
  • Now navigate to the Careers or Recruitment section
  • Now click on the link for BOB LBO Result 2025
  • Download the Merit List PDF
  • Ctrl + F and search for your Roll Number in the list

What After the BOB LBO Result 2025?

The BOB LBO written exam result has been released at bankofbaroda.in; now shortlisted candidates will move to the next phase of the recruitment process. Check the list below for next steps

  • Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
  • Document Verification
  • Personal Interview

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News