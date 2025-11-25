Education News Today in English November 25th 2025: Khelo India University Games, IIT Bombay News and More

News

Here are the top important education news headlines from across India for students, parents, and guardians today, November 25, 2025. Read crisp news on government updates, MoUs, agreements on education here.

Key Points Check the top latest news bulletins on education today, November 25, 2025.

The news bulletins comprise international, national, and regional developments.

Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. 5th Khelo India University Games kick off at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium The fifth Khelo India University Games got started at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya officially opened the event. The ceremony included displays of local Rajasthani traditions along with a colorful drone performance. Mandaviya pointed out how the Khelo India program fits right into Prime Minister Modi's plan to turn India into a leading country in sports. It aims to spot young talent early, help them grow, and give them access to top facilities. He mentioned that Indian sportspeople have shown real progress on the international stage in recent years. Chief Minister Sharma talked up the potential of young people to achieve great things in sports if they put in the effort. Around 7,000 people are taking part overall. That includes close to 5,000 athletes from 230 different universities. They are competing across 23 different sports. The events are spread out in places like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Ajmer.

Jitendra Singh announces Rs 720-crore quantum fabrication and central facilities at IIT Bombay Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed plans for new facilities worth Rs 720 crore focused on quantum fabrication and research at IIT Bombay. The government plans to build four advanced centers for quantum tech at IIT Bombay, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Delhi. This comes as part of the National Quantum Mission. Singh made the announcement while visiting IIT Bombay. The whole idea is to advance India's work in quantum hardware and position the country as a major player in this cutting-edge field. These setups will support studies in areas like quantum sensing, computing, and innovative materials. In the end, they should help India create its own dependable quantum tools. Researchers from the mission from universities, businesses, startups, and defense groups, can make use of these facilities. IIT Bombay and IIT Kanpur will focus on quantum methods for sensing and measuring things accurately. IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay will tackle the development of quantum computers using components such as superconducting, photonic, and spin qubits. IIT Delhi will handle the creation of fresh quantum materials and devices. These places will test out homegrown quantum tech, turn scientific ideas into usable products, and prepare skilled professionals.

He also pushed for stronger partnerships to move research from labs into everyday applications. For instance, they are working on memorandums of understanding between big institutions such as IITs, AIIMS, IIMs, and CSIR labs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Urges Youth to Learn Constitution, Contribute to India’s Development Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on young people to study the Constitution closely and help build a stronger India. He made these remarks during a Constitution Day program at a university in Jaipur. Birla said that turning India into a developed country depends on everyone pulling together in the true spirit of the document. He explained that democratic ideas have long been part of Indian culture. The Constitution came about after a lot of discussion and thought. Even though some experts had their reservations at first, democracy has thrived here. Birla suggested that the younger crowd should look into the original debates on the Constitution. He also recommended joining programs like Know Your Constitution. On a positive note, he praised how Indian youth are making a big impact worldwide. These days, the global community often turns to India for answers to tough problems.

Bihar Cabinet Approves 6 Proposals to Boost Youth Initiatives, Startups, and Industrial Growth The Bihar Cabinet gave the go-ahead to six important proposals in its first session. These target youth programs, startup support, industrial progress, and city growth. The moves are meant to help position Bihar as a center for technology and business. Establishing a high-level group to encourage young entrepreneurs and startups will offer policies, funding, and guidance, with an eye on modern economic sectors. Another decision creates a senior committee to map out steps for making Bihar a tech hotspot in eastern India. They are looking at things like a defense corridor, a semiconductor park, and a fintech city. The goal is to attract major investments and create plenty of jobs. The Industries Department received approval for a five-year strategy to turn Bihar into a worldwide back-end operations base. This will emphasize IT, business process outsourcing, knowledge process outsourcing, and data handling.