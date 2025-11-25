School Holiday on November 26: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains or Regional Festivals.

A common question for parents and students is whether schools will be closed on Wednesday. It should be noted that schools in most of India are expected to remain open on this date, November 26, 2025, as there is no national festival or public holiday scheduled. The day is widely observed as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas), which typically involves educational events rather than a mandatory public holiday.
Schools across Northern states, including Punjab, Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, are generally scheduled to resume normal classes following the closure on November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day. The only confirmed exceptions to normal functioning are specific, localized closures, such as the start of winter vacation for pre-primary students in the Kashmir Division of Jammu & Kashmir and potential last-minute closures in coastal Tamil Nadu districts due to anticipated heavy rainfall.
School Holiday Status: November 26, Tomorrow
November 26 is typically a regular working day in India, not a public holiday. Schools that were closed on November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day are expected to reopen. Any confirmed closures on the 26th are exclusively due to localized winter vacations.
School Status Update: November 26, 2025
Check out the below table for School Status Across Major States
|
State / Region
|
Status on November 26
|
Reason for Status
|
Jammu & Kashmir (Kashmir Division / Winter Zone)
|
CONFIRMED HOLIDAY
|
The J&K School Education Department has begun its phased winter vacation schedule. Pre-primary (Balvatika) classes will start their winter break from November 26.
|
Tamil Nadu (Coastal Districts)
|
Possible CLOSURE (Local Decision)
|
Heavy rainfall is predicted in districts like Chennai, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai. District Collectors may announce closures if rain causes severe flooding or transport issues.
|
Punjab, Chandigarh
|
OPEN
|
Schools were closed yesterday (November 25) for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Shaheedi Diwas and are expected to reopen today.
|
Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh
|
OPEN
|
Schools were closed yesterday (Nov 25) and are scheduled to resume normal classes. Constitution Day (Nov 26) is observed with Preamble readings and events, but is not a holiday.
Normal Working Day Status
Schools in the following states are expected to function normally:
-
Delhi-NCR & Uttar Pradesh: Schools resumed operations after the Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day holiday observed yesterday (November 25). Constitution Day (Nov 26) is marked with Preamble readings and educational events, but is not a day off.
-
Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat: Regular academic schedules are in effect.
-
Southern States: Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to hold classes as usual.
November 26, 2025, is primarily a normal working day across most of India, as Constitution Day is not a public holiday. Schools in major Northern states (Delhi, Punjab, UP) are reopening after yesterday's Shaheedi Diwas holiday. The only exceptions are Jammu & Kashmir (where the winter break begins for pre-primary students) and specific coastal districts of Tamil Nadu that might announce a last-minute closure due to predicted heavy rain. Parents must check official school/district alerts for final confirmation.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation