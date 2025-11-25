IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
Focus
Quick Links

School Holiday on November 26: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains or Regional Festivals.

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 25, 2025, 18:33 IST

November 26 is generally not a public holiday in India. Schools that were closed yesterday (November 25) for Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day are scheduled to resume classes. The only confirmed closures are due to localized winter vacations.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
School Holiday on November 26: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains or Regional Festivals.
School Holiday on November 26: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains or Regional Festivals.

A common question for parents and students is whether schools will be closed on Wednesday. It should be noted that schools in most of India are expected to remain open on this date, November 26, 2025, as there is no national festival or public holiday scheduled. The day is widely observed as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas), which typically involves educational events rather than a mandatory public holiday.

Schools across Northern states, including Punjab, Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, are generally scheduled to resume normal classes following the closure on November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day. The only confirmed exceptions to normal functioning are specific, localized closures, such as the start of winter vacation for pre-primary students in the Kashmir Division of Jammu & Kashmir and potential last-minute closures in coastal Tamil Nadu districts due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

School Holiday Status: November 26, Tomorrow 

November 26 is typically a regular working day in India, not a public holiday. Schools that were closed on November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day are expected to reopen. Any confirmed closures on the 26th are exclusively due to localized winter vacations.

School Status Update: November 26, 2025

Check out the below table for School Status Across Major States

State / Region

Status on November 26

Reason for Status

Jammu & Kashmir (Kashmir Division / Winter Zone)

CONFIRMED HOLIDAY

The J&K School Education Department has begun its phased winter vacation schedule. Pre-primary (Balvatika) classes will start their winter break from November 26.

Tamil Nadu (Coastal Districts)

Possible CLOSURE (Local Decision)

Heavy rainfall is predicted in districts like Chennai, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai. District Collectors may announce closures if rain causes severe flooding or transport issues.

Punjab, Chandigarh

OPEN

Schools were closed yesterday (November 25) for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Shaheedi Diwas and are expected to reopen today.

Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh

OPEN

Schools were closed yesterday (Nov 25) and are scheduled to resume normal classes. Constitution Day (Nov 26) is observed with Preamble readings and events, but is not a holiday.

Normal Working Day Status

Schools in the following states are expected to function normally:

  • Delhi-NCR & Uttar Pradesh: Schools resumed operations after the Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day holiday observed yesterday (November 25). Constitution Day (Nov 26) is marked with Preamble readings and educational events, but is not a day off.

  • Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat: Regular academic schedules are in effect.

  • Southern States: Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to hold classes as usual.

November 26, 2025, is primarily a normal working day across most of India, as Constitution Day is not a public holiday. Schools in major Northern states (Delhi, Punjab, UP) are reopening after yesterday's Shaheedi Diwas holiday. The only exceptions are Jammu & Kashmir (where the winter break begins for pre-primary students) and specific coastal districts of Tamil Nadu that might announce a last-minute closure due to predicted heavy rain. Parents must check official school/district alerts for final confirmation.

Also Check: 

speech on constitution day in hindi
constitution day poster drawing ideas
constitution day essay English
constitution day essay Hindi
constitution day school activities and celebration ideas
constitution day Captions and Slogan

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News