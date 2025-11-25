School Holiday on November 26: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains or Regional Festivals.

A common question for parents and students is whether schools will be closed on Wednesday. It should be noted that schools in most of India are expected to remain open on this date, November 26, 2025, as there is no national festival or public holiday scheduled. The day is widely observed as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas), which typically involves educational events rather than a mandatory public holiday.

Schools across Northern states, including Punjab, Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, are generally scheduled to resume normal classes following the closure on November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day. The only confirmed exceptions to normal functioning are specific, localized closures, such as the start of winter vacation for pre-primary students in the Kashmir Division of Jammu & Kashmir and potential last-minute closures in coastal Tamil Nadu districts due to anticipated heavy rainfall.